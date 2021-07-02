Is it time for Alternative Investments?

The alternative investment It is no longer an option in investors’ portfolios, but an essential reality when we find ourselves with adjusted valuations in traditional markets, limited correlations between Fixed Income and Equities and persistently low bond yields and with asymmetric risk. Alternative investing offers what is known as AID (alpha, income and diversification). What is or should be the central scenario with respect to inflation, growth and interest rate curves?

On the occasion of Asset Allocation Month organized by Asset Managers together with Investment Strategies, a few days ago we had the pleasure of holding a meeting between fund managers and selectors to discuss Alternative Investment in the current environment. On the part of the managers, we have the participation of Candriam and Schroders. On the part of the selectors we had the pleasure of having: Diego Fernández Elices, General Director of Investments of A&G Private Banking; Santiago de la Plata, Product Analyst of the Investment Department of Unicorp Patrimonio (Unicaja Banco Group); Carlos Orduña, partner of Corefinance Financial Services Eafi; Eduardo Cobián, Director of Financial Advisory of Creand Wealth Management (Banco Alcalá, SA); and Miguel Angel Villoslada, Director of Portfolio Management of MoraWealth.

Under this central scenario and with some traditional assets (such as Equities, real estate or raw materials) with a good journey, what types of alternatives are you betting for the second half of the year and how has it changed compared to the end of 2020? Investors are increasingly aware of decarbonization, socially responsible and sustainable investment. Is alternative investment considered to be integrating it into the investment process as well? Top-level managers such as Candriam Y Schroders give us their investment ideas:

Ignacio Martín-Villalba, Client Relantionship Manager at Candriam:

“I believe that in the end, alternative management, if we define it as anything that is not fixed income, variable income or monetary, since for many years everyone has had it in portfolios, but perhaps in recent years it has been more of a necessity, and now even more so because inflationary forecasts make one very fearful of the rise in rates and that there may be strong corrections in the market “

Borja Fernandez, Sales Manager at Schroders:

“I would say that, properly speaking of alternative assets, we are at a time when in equities there has only been one period in history where we have been more expensive than the current one, which is 1999. In the part We all know what the scenario is like, and in real terms everything seems to indicate that the probability of making money is going to be lower than in many other years. have behaved as historically expected. When one rises, the other falls. If you also add that we at Schroders think that we have to go to a world of much more dispersion, and we are already seeing it in sectors that work much better than others, in regions that are more advanced in the cycle than others, since that is dispersion. And generally when it comes to dispersion, active management does it well, and alternative management leverages this active management. Therefore, think We see that it makes more sense than ever to diversify portfolios, to look for other growth levers, where the traditional ones seem to be exhausted or where it seems that, for the next few years, it will be more difficult to find returns. “