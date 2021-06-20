Is it the manifestation of Web 3.0?

Web 1.0 came and went, followed by Web 2.0. Now, Web 3.0 is looming on the horizon.

However, blockchain technologies are now breaking into the online environment. This is giving way to Web 3.0 and offering users totally new verses: metaverses.

Trends are making it clear that metaverses are the future of the digital world. They embody online social life as commonly shared virtual spaces based on the digital reproduction of our physical universe.

In them you can develop numerous possibilities, from representing fantasies, real life scenarios and roles that go from the inhabitant to the demigod.

Metaverses give a sense of presence in real time by mimicking the mechanisms of social interaction. Among its inhabitants there are conversations, walks with friends, virtual festivals, fashion shows, exhibitions and much more.

NFT

This unique environment that exists in parallel with the real world cannot but encourage the development of a new economy. This NFT economy is rapidly taking root and integrating with its traditional counterpart.

In another universe

Metaverses are the next stage in the evolution of the Internet. Web 1.0 was plain and boring, and it only served a commercial function when showing contact details to other contacts without features.

The usefulness of the outdated 1.0 Web sites was only slightly improved by adding forums, comment sections, and basic chats to provide rudimentary means of interaction.

Later, Web 2.0 breathed new life into the Internet. All the popular websites and social networks that we know today emerged and flourished.

However, what we now appreciate as a comfortable and rather cramped online environment does not even touch the surface of the possibilities that Web 3.0 offers.

Ethereum copy

The social networks of Web 3.0 will not be endless streams of memes and posts, but expanding metaverses.

Read more

Metaverses, a relatively new term coming from the world of cryptocurrencies, have been around for a long time. Its best example is Minecraft and Second Life.

However, these last two are manifestations of Web 2.0. Meanwhile, Web 3.0 will unleash the true potential of metaverses thanks to the development of blockchain technologies and their add-ons.

Shifting centralization

Blockchain technologies bring real value and proven ownership to these brave new online worlds. There are options for the practical application of metaverses built with blockchain technologies that have gained enough popularity.

More than that, they are attracting real money flows. In April 2021, a parcel on the Decentraland platform was sold for $ 572,000. Another was sold for $ 283,567 in early March.

Blockchain and Fintech

In the same month, a $ 500,000 worth of digital property was purchased on another metaverse: the Somnium Space platform (CUBEs).

Looking at these numbers, you wonder how long this trend of wild spending on nonexistent assets will last.

The answer lies in the continued vigorous development of more metaverses. These will test the concept of migration from living and moving communities to decentralized settings.

They will forge and refine integration, interactions and the convenience of adapting to the online world with its offline reflection.

Testing the hypothesis

Recently, a number of industry leaders, such as Animoca Brands, known for its games CryptoKitties, The Sandbox, F1 Delta Time, and others, supported a new project called Bit.Country.

The project aims to test such integration in practice. To do this, he moved 152 Internet users with different technical knowledge to a decentralized 3D metaverse.

The experiment aims to see how the interaction between hundreds of people occurs in such a model.

To speed up user engagement in the metaverse, the project developers introduced social activities. These included virtual tours, chats, events, video meetings, and much more.

Blockchain

The experiment revealed that receiving ownership through the contribution between a community made up of people with different technological and blockchain knowledge is a viable way to incorporate classic Internet users into a decentralized environment.

They suggested that the first generations of decentralized metaverses will likely be largely devoted to gaming experiences.

Metaverses perspective

People need, want, want, and hunger for new experiences. It is useless to deny that irritation is beginning to set in among social media users, who are witnessing the continuing contraction of freedom of expression online, turning them into refugees from Facebook, Twitter, and the like.

Metaverses are becoming the havens of those disenchanted users. It is indicative that so many companies are dedicated to creating blockchain-based metaverses, since they go where the money is.

Blockchain technologies may play an important role in the transition to Web 3.0 in the near future and act as a starting point for its rise. Perhaps the metaverses that are being developed today will become the social networks of tomorrow.

The Post Decentralized Metaverses: Is It The Manifestation of Web 3.0? was first seen on BeInCrypto.