The launch of SpaceX on May 30, 2020, marked the first time that a commercial spacecraft brought astronauts to the International Space Station, a landmark achievement for NASA, since the trip was not paid for by the government, which makes us Ask ourselves, should we say goodbye to government-paid space agencies?

Text by Angela Posada-Swafford | I began covering the American space program in 1988. In these three decades I have witnessed the weight of the different acts in the great space drama of the United States.

The most recent was launched with the test flight of the Starliner unmanned capsule on December 20: a partially successful mission that took off flawlessly but failed to dock with the International Space Station.

My baptisms of fire had to do with one of the most daringly built flying machines, the space shuttle: the magnificent, complex and spoiled shuttle.

It was necessary to learn, as a scientific journalist, to identify and understand their systems and go over all that with their astronauts, engineers and technicians in endless hours of interviews, to then have the reward of seeing and feeling the takeoffs experience.

If the Johnson Center in Houston is the brain, Kennedy is the body and the launch towers are the bones and muscles.

Back then NASA was essentially the last Coca-Cola in the desert. One did not think much about the space programs of other nations until the era of the International Space Station arrived, which imprinted the notion of diplomacy in orbit. Still the space was still being explored by nations, not companies. And then everything changed.

I clearly remember the day when we were introduced to all the heads of the nascent commercial space transportation programs, both cargo and tourism:

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Sierra Nevada

Boeing

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Virgin Galactic

Bigelow Aerospace

Orbital

Scaled Composites

Three of them old acquaintances in the aerospace industry, but the rest seemed like a bunch of dreamers showing slides of implausible capsule and rocket aircraft engineering plans and handing out T-shirts and pens with their logos.

If the letter with blood comes in, for me that blood was to see the demolition of the shuttle launch towers, where NASA had allowed us to take photos so many times, and to see dismantle some cavernous warehouses to accommodate Lockheed’s Orion capsules Martin and Starliner from Boeing.

Likewise, NASA would only be in charge of exploring deep space and would finance private companies to be the cargo taxi between Earth and its low orbit.

The Starliner’s unmanned flight test in December was tasked with putting a pole to Earth. Moving from dream to reality, at least in part, because after a perfect launch, a software anomaly made the capsule believe that it was time to re-enter Earth instead of inserting itself into the orbit of the Station.

Still, the move provided valuable data on the end-to-end performance of the Atlas V rocket, capsule, ground systems, and some orbiting operations.

There are those who describe the flight as failed but I do not agree. I hope that at least one other unmanned test flight will be made before launching the first astronauts, who were (are?) Supposed to fly this year and who are hooting like horses before a race. Especially Chris Ferguson, the veteran commander of that first manned flight and former NASA astronaut.

I remember flying with him and his crew on the space agency’s microgravity training plane as they prepared for their last space mission aboard the Atlantis shuttle in 2011.

There, during the parables of the nicknamed “vomit kite”, Ferguson already saw the future of the commercial space coming and the end of his career with the government. So he did not hesitate for a moment to accept Boeing’s offer to become one of the pioneers of the private side of space.

The launch of the capsule meant putting aside the old ideas that the professional space is possible only thanks to national agencies, and rather to understand that the children of Apollo are all of us who look at the sky with interest.

With the combined effort and competition of private business, the new era of manned space flight may take a few months, but it will enter higher orbits anyway.

Some of the most important space agencies are:

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Canadian Space Agency (CSA / ASC), European Space Agency (ESA), Japanese Space Exploration Agency (JAXA), Russian Federal Space Agency (FKA, Roscosmos), Italian Space Agency ( ASI), National Center for Space Studies (CNES and the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), among other.

