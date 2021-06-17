Is it the end of Eleven in Stranger Things ?: Strong images were leaked

While we wait for some official information on the fourth season of Stranger Things, strong images leaked about Eleven.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is making fans more and more anxious. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new installment will not arrive on the Netflix platform until 2022. But to warm up the engines, new images were leaked that could anticipate the end of Eleven in the famous fiction.

There is no doubt that Stranger Things is one of the most famous series that Netflix has worldwide. From its first season, fiction managed to conquer viewers, who accompanied the small group of friends on all their adventures. That said, these fans are very eager to see what they will find in this next installment, which will take a long time to see it.

Is the end of Eleven nearing?

Eleven is one of the most beloved characters on Stranger Things. From the first installment, the character of Millie Bobby Brown became one of the main keys in the Netflix series. She is one of the strongest women, the one who always fights to the end and faces all the monsters that seek to hurt her loved ones. But, apparently, in the fourth season we will see her suffer more than usual.

The specialized site Page Six published a scene in which Millie Bobby Brown can be seen being transferred on a stretcher, after having been in a building in which an impressive explosion occurred. In this way, we can see how Eleven is removed by some doctors. As expected, this Stranger Thins leak has already started to go around all social networks and fans are very concerned about what will happen in the new episodes.

In addition, Page Six assured that Hawkins police officers and firefighters were able to control the fire. Although at the moment there is no information, there is no doubt that something serious will happen to Eleven in this new installment. At the moment there is no information about the plot of the fourth season of Stranger Things, except that the fiction incorporated new actors to its cast.