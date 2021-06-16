Is it the best Marvel series?

Since its premiere, very recently, Loki became one of the most acclaimed Marvel series by the public and by Disney + viewers.

Since its arrival, Disney + has turned heads for containing titles from Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its catalog. Much more if we took into account the future projects that it had (and has) planned with these franchises. Following hits like WandaVision, The Mandalorian, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the platform has now launched Loki, its new global phenomenon.

According to the words of Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, Loki is Marvel’s new success on the streaming platform. The executive stated that the first episode of the MCU villain was “the most watched season premiere on Disney + during its opening week.” The first episode landed on Wednesday of last week and drove fans crazy who are eagerly awaiting the new chapters, which will be released one a week until completing the six of the first installment. In this series we meet again with this villain that everyone loves, but in a different timeline where he will join the TVA (Temporal Variation Authority) to fix the inconvenience that another variation of Loki is causing.

The new success of Marvel and Disney +

In addition to positioning itself as the best premiere on the Disney + platform, Loki also received better reviews than WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. In this way, it could be said that we are facing a project that will surely continue to captivate fans.

Loki was always one of the characters that he had the most fans. From his first appearance in the MCU, the character we knew as a villain and everyone was supposed to hate, ended up winning the affection of the public due to his sarcastic humor and way of being. For this reason, thanks to the incredible performance of Tom Hiddleston, it is no surprise that the Loki series is breaking records and wowing the entire world.

