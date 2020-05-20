In addition to video classes and courses, Cifra Club instructors also love making a sound. These moments are even recorded so that we can enjoy and seek inspiration in the unique talent of this group. You, my friend and my friend, have you checked out these videos?

In today’s text, you will enjoy a collection with some sensational covers by Leo Eymard, Gustavo Fofão and Caico Antunes. The songs here on this list were chosen with the intention of reinforcing the interpreter side of these guys. At the end of the conversation, your motivation to learn to play the guitar will increase a lot! After all, hearing and seeing a well-played instrument certainly makes us believe in our ability… and you are 100% capable! It only links to the hits mentioned in this post:

Neon

A Horse With No Name

Bohemian Rhapsody

Oh, Darling

Fake Love

Did you see how songs are that cover completely different eras and musical styles? That said, I can only have one piece of advice to give you: adjust the volume of your audio and get ready to enjoy 5 videos that represent moments of true inspiration.

Neon – John Mayer

With guitar in hand, the “darling” Leo Eymard really knows what to do. And speaking of complexity, John Mayer’s acoustic version of Neon is a song really for those who are at the hardest level of studies. There are many complex chords, the changes are fast and the precise beat is in perfect sync with all this.

A Horse With No Name – America

Someone out there likes Breaking Bad? If your answer is “yes”, surely you are reminded of the episode in which Walter White hum the verses of A Horse With No Name, America’s undisputed classic. During one of the best moments of the Fofão na Estrada series, my dear Gustavo Fofão did a wonderful cover for this folk classic.

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Singing a song immortalized by Freedie Mercury’s unique voice is not a task for the weak. In addition to tuning, which is the most basic foundation for a vocalist, you need to be up to date with issues of interpretation, breathing, among other things. With skill of Ayrton Senna and charisma of Martin Luther King, my brother Caico Antunes celebrated Queen’s unique legacy.

Oh! Darling – The Beatles

Tell you a secret: Caico Antunes is a Beatlemaniac, just like the one who writes you! With a bluesy feel, and vocal in a very high region, Oh! Darling is a really difficult song to play and sing at the same time. And guess what? From 0 to 10, Caico scored 11

Fake Love – Aldair Playboy

Even if the most popular music genres are out of your preferences, be sure to check out the video below. Review your personal taste, for a moment, and notice how Leo Eymard had the opportunity to propose a completely unexpected solution for the song Amor Falso.

With enough ownership, Leo deconstructed [no bom sentido da palavra ] brega funk by Aldair Playboy and applied a sound garment that would fit in Djavan’s repertoire, John Mayer, Ed Sheeran or Jack Johnson, for example.

Did you see how a song can gain different perspectives? What you saw and heard above, you can bet, is the biggest demonstration that to make a sound, it is not enough to just know the chords and know how to apply techniques and concepts.

In addition to being intimate with the instrument, the musician must have boldness, feeling, thinking outside the box, etc. and such! And if you want to learn how to play the real guitar, without any trouble, continue on this post, because the icing on the cake is below … We need to talk about:

Cifra Club guitar course

Is it time to take the firmer first step towards learning? If your answer is “yes”, know that Cifra Club will be your guide. In an accessible and innovative way, the site brought together instructors Leo Eymard and Gustavo Fofão in the Como Tocar Violão project, free online guitar course.

The didactics of classes are aimed at beginners. In this way, you will check contents that give tips on “which guitar to buy”, that teach “how to tune the instrument”, among other basic topics. Ultimately, you will close a learning cycle with the title of King of the guitar wheel, that is, the guy who will liven up all the parties, trips with people, camps and luaus.

