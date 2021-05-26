Is it sustainable to rent clothes?

In a world where there is increasing awareness of the importance of ecology and the environment, the latest trend is to rent the clothes, instead of buying them, to avoid overconsumption and reduce the accumulation of unused clothing items.

This subscription trend to rent clothes periodically has already arrived in Spain as a good option to get clothes that are only used for a time, such as clothes for babies, for pregnant women or those who want to test the quality of certain brands before buying them.

Likewise, you can choose to rent clothes on an occasional basis, that is, the rental method for garments that are used for a single day, such as wedding clothes. This modality has websites, but also physical stores where you can try on your clothes.

Monthly clothing rental

As the Organization of Consumers and Users has collected, the first thing to do to access this type of clothing rental platform is to register and answer a style test in which it is indicated what type of clothes you like, what is your style and what sizes you wear.

These are some of the platforms that the OCU has collected, with the operating mode and subscription prices:

The best known platform is Ecodicta, which offers a subscription service for garment rental with different modalities: 35.90 euros for 3 garments per month, 49.90 euros for 4 garments per month and 59.90 euros for 5 garments per month. Where appropriate, washing, shipping, collection and insurance are included in the price. They indicate that the first box is a surprise and the following can be chosen. Pislow, although here all the boxes are surprise. They also have different modalities, from 39.99 euros per month for 3 garments to their “Luxury box” for 109.99 euros per month, which includes a single luxury product valued at up to 1,000 euros.The cutest daily It has a subscription model that does allow you to choose the garments, with a price of 69 euros per month for two garments or 129 euros for four.Infinity wardrobe Y Ouh Lo Là In addition to clothing for day to day, they also offer clothing for the time of motherhood (pregnancy and lactation). Its model is similar, but they do not include insurance in the price, so if any of the clothes are damaged you will have to pay a penalty of 10 euros (Infinite wardrobe) or 30 euros (Ouh Lo Là).Lapland is specialized in the rental of baby clothes, with two proposals: a box of 10 garments per month for 30-39 euros per month depending on the permanence, and a box with an “outfit” of 3 garments per month for 21-29 euros: the Basque clothing brand Skunkfunk has launched a pioneering clothing rental model, “Rentvolution by SKFK”, which allows you to choose the garment that interests you from its catalog, and rent it for a monthly price with the option to purchase if the garment has enchanted you.

Casual clothing rental for events

There are garments that are only used once or twice, such as wedding dresses or suits, communions and other special events. In addition, these types of clothes are usually the ones that usually have the highest price.

Thus, some platforms have emerged to rent different clothing items oriented to events, How are you that the OCU has selected:

Some have physical stores or showrooms where you can choose and try the look, such as La mas mona (Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Valencia and Zaragoza), Rental Mode (Almería, Barcelona, ​​Castellón, Granada, Jaén, Madrid, Malaga, Seville, Valencia), Dresseos (Madrid), the guest’s Atelier (Murcia) or Can I borrow it? (Vigo). All, except Rental Mode, also allow online rental with shipping to anywhere in Spain.Alta Costura Online is a platform specialized in classic designer dresses like Versace, Armani or Dolce & Gabana, which ships throughout Spain.

The operation of most of these stores is practically the same, since the dress is delivered before the party, 4-5 days are given to use it and a courier is sent to pick it up. Dry cleaning is usually included in the price, but you have to pay attention to the issue of insurance, which sometimes involves an extra outlay of 5 or 15 euros extra.

Is clothing rental really sustainable?

These options promise to be more sustainable by avoiding the production of new garments, but the OCU points out that, from an ecological point of view, they are not the panacea if They only change the fact of buying clothes for renting new clothes every month, perpetuating the culture of textile hyperconsumption.

In addition, there are studies that indicate that the rental of garments does not reduce pressure on natural resourcesRather, it simply manages to democratize luxury by making it possible for consumers to access better quality garments at a lower price.

Even these options can contribute to a rebound effect by using a greater number of garments taking advantage of the fact that they cost us less.

In this way, products for rental must have an eco-design that makes them more durable to reduce its premature obsolescence. Otherwise, as soon as they are not “as new”, they will become yet another waste.

Thus, from the OCU they point out that the best way to reduce the environmental impact is to buy fewer garments and wear them for longer. Platforms can help this, since they manage to multiply the time of use with different consumers, but its actual effect depends on various factors such as the quality of the clothing being rented and how we use this service.