‘365 days (365 dni)’, the Polish erotic film that has caused a real stir in networks and that has swept audiences since its arrival on Netflix on June 12, has met with the complete and frontal rejection of criticism.

The film starring Anna Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone It has achieved a resounding 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film directed and by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes narrates how a powerful Italian gangster, Massimo Torricelli (Morrone) kidnaps Laura (Sieklucka), a successful Polish sales manager on vacation in Sicily with her boyfriend and a group of friends. The criminal decides to lock her up for 365 days until the woman ends up in love with him.

The press comments have been emphatic, calling the film « pornographic » and that it « idealizes » the kidnappings, by romanticizing the kidnapping against the protagonist’s will. « It extols extremely toxic relationships and that’s never correct, » said Taylor Andrews for Cosmopolitan. « It is terrible, politically questionable and at times it is laughable »said Jessica Kiang of Variety.

With his 0% support among critics, he joins another Netflix audience hit, ‘The Last Days of Crime’. The platform also has another title with that dubious honor, ‘The Ridiculous 6’, starring Adam Sandler and which also achieved good viewing data.

The frontal rejection of criticism joins that of the public. Only 29% of viewers registered in Rotten Tomatoes have supported the tape. Based on 335 scores, his average is 1.99 out of 5. Despite this outright rejection, the truth is that ‘365 days’ is as resounding a success as the refusal of the critics. Furthermore, the consequences of this triumph of erotic cinema are already being prepared.

The film has been placed as the most viewed film of Netflix in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom, in addition to being among the three most viewed titles on the platform in Germany, Lithuania, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania, South Africa, Portugal , India, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand and Malaysia, also triumphing in ultra-conservative territories such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.