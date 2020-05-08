Much has been said about the forms of contagion of the coronavirus and its side effects in areas such as mobility and work, but very little about its effects related to sex and reproductive sexual health.

When alarms are raised that the only way to avoid contagion is to maintain personal distance, questions arise that many ask themselves but few dare to express: Can I get coronavirus during sexual contact? Is it possible to follow up on gynecological controls or contraception?

To clarify doubts, the Voice of America consulted with Dr. Aleida Marroquín Parducci, who has a specialty in gynecology and obstetrics, and has also been part of the international humanitarian medical organization Doctors Without Borders for many years.

According to Dr. Marroquín Parducci, the answer to the first question is “yes”.

And it is logical, for example, when you have sex you can get from amoebas to meningitis. In the case of the new coronavirus, obviously in any type of relationship that is not only exclusively sexual, there is a risk of contagion.

And while it is true that COVID-19 is not a sexually transmitted disease, in case of relationships with a person who is a carrier we can acquire the virus.

The professional’s advice is that if your partner has symptoms you have to follow the recommendations of personal distance. The rule also applies to casual couples.

Honesty is more fundamental today than ever on both sides. If anyone has any flu symptoms, they should report it and give the other option to protect themselves.

“We must be clear that most of the studies affirm that 80 percent of the population will develop the virus at some point, perhaps it will not necessarily have the level of severity or mortality” that it now presents.

The professional also goes further and does not limit the issue to a mere problem of sexuality doubts, approaches it from the perspective of the reproductive health rights of the most vulnerable population.

“This is a delicate moment for the female population,” quotes the professional, “since something that we must remember is that the ovaries do not rest,” she explained, emphasizing that sexual life in couples has increased due to confinement; Then an important question arises: What about the reproductive sexual health of women?

One of the risks women run during the pandemic is neglecting their reproductive sexual health, losing their contraception controls or those related to more serious illnesses.

Parducci says that currently almost half of his consultations in the private part are associated with emergencies in pregnancy, bleeding and the other half is related to situations due to increased sexual relations where there are cases of bleeding, infections or pain.

“People are locked up in their house and are having relationships above the usual,” he said. For Parducci, it is important that both men and women know that all sexual encounters must be consensual and safe, since the emergency lends itself to the perpetuation of situations such as gender violence and other practices that violate women’s rights.

Blockades imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus have put millions of women out of the reach of contraceptives and other sexual and reproductive health services.

The doctor also mentioned the study by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), a specialized agency among other topics in sexual and reproductive health, which has warned that around 47 million women in 114 countries could lose their access to contraceptives during the pandemic quarantine.

The above, according to what was cited by the publication, will translate into around 7 million unplanned pregnancies in the following months worldwide.

For Natalia Kanem, executive director of UNFPA, “the pandemic exacerbates inequalities, and women and girls who are now at risk of losing their ability to plan their families and protect their bodies and health,” she said.

The activist emphasizes that despite the emergency, the reproductive rights of women must be protected as of any place and without any interruption.

Dr. Marroquin Parducci thinks the same and speculates that the long-term effects will be catastrophic in this matter, since many patients are in limbo with their reproductive health. For example, bleeding or malignant lesions cannot wait three months or until the pandemic subsides, there are situations that require immediate attention and are not being given special attention in poorer countries.

UNFPA conducted its research in collaboration with the organization Avenir Health, Johns Hopkins University (United States) and the University of Victoria (Australia).