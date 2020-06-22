Blockchain is immediately associated with bitcoin or economic transactions, but this technology that has come to revolutionize the world of bank intermediation, can also be implemented in many other sectors and industries. Analysts have come to document more than 130 different uses of the blockchain in different areas.

They highlight health, by storing medical records (cryptography would guarantee the security of those files and there would be no vulnerable points); and energy, as its technology could support peer-to-peer power grids through the anonymous association of producers and consumers and record any transfer of electricity. But also the media, when it comes to managing digital rights in a blockchain more efficiently and allowing pay-per-use.

However, its application in the aeronautical and aerospace sectors is not so evident. Despite this, NASA has published several job offers aimed at experts in this technology for air traffic management projects or to ensure the privacy of communications.

How can blockchain be used in the aeronautical business?

The answer should not be strange. The concept of blockchain and that of traceability are closely related, since the network acts as an immutable data storage, which means that nothing that has entered it can be erased or altered.

Thus, one of the main uses is the traceability of the supply chain, by allowing detailed monitoring of each stage of a process and sharing it with all involved.

In this way, apart from guaranteeing secure and anonymous communications, this technology can be applied in critical industries, such as aeronautics, for traffic management itself or for matters related to security and logistics, such as the monitoring of parts under repair, to ensure its location and good condition before boarding an airplane. It must be borne in mind that mechanical failures, after human failures, are the second cause of aerial accidents.

The increase in data and the increasing presence of operations in the digital environment make security a priority issue. In this sense, this technology also allows to improve the identification systems by creating a digital verified identity that the user can use in various environments.

Additionally, the blockchain can monitor suspicious and illegal activities and improve the quality and security of big data (and big data) analysis and facilitate such analysis. In this way we can avoid attempts to compromise the safety of a flight.

Finally, in a business environment, you can link to smart devices and keep track of the entire history of those devices, exchange data, and leverage their collection to optimize tools.

Blockchain in critical industries

The main task of this type of project is to design the network based on consensus algorithms that combine the security and immutability properties of the blockchain with the necessary speed and scalability of a corporate environment.

After this, you need to create a smart contract engine based on business processes that combines ease of use with the versatility required by changing business models.

Since it is about the creation of a blockchain oriented to the processes that corporations follow, the result is the construction of platforms for managing those processes.

Thus, in no case would it be a matter of creating a specific chain for aircraft repair or air traffic management, but rather to execute business processes, in which these would be some of the products, but there could be others, such as processing of identities, compliance, transparency and even a marketplace for buying and selling.

This situation, in addition, supposes to assume a contradiction when trying to introduce innovations in the systems that make these industries work, which are supposed to be stable, tested and safe or, in other words, old.

On the other hand, using new technologies shows that it is difficult to find qualified profiles in the labor market. Companies must anticipate the hiring and retraining of employees in order to form their own team of experts and consolidate this or other lines of business.

Rafael de Benito is director of Aeroline de Sopra Steria Spain