Author: Andrea Gómez

As the de-escalation progresses, many Spaniards wonder if it is already safe to travel.

The answer depends on many variables: how you plan to do it, where you want to go, or infection rates at your chosen destination.

For example, driving your own car and renting a house to yourself is not the same as going through a crowded airport and go to a hotel.

Business Insider Spain has contacted different experts to reveal what the risks are and the best way to avoid them while traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The most important thing is, regardless of the way you travel, follow the recommendations of the health authorities: wear a mask, wash your hands and keep the minimum safety distance.

Is it safe to travel in a rented car?

If you do not have your own car, you may wonder if in times of coronavirus it is safe to opt for the rental.

For the avoidance of doubt, Ignacio Rosell, specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health and professor at the University of Valladolid, has spoken with Business Insider Spain about the risks that a car rental can bring.

“If the vehicle is sanitized enough there would be no problem, but if not, there is a risk of contagion if someone has coughed on a surface with which another customer comes into contact even 8 hours later, “he explains.

Therefore, and although the risk is reasonably low, in case of touching a contaminated area, the important thing is to avoid touching your face to be protected.

In addition, car rental companies are taking stringent new cleaning measures under the recommendations of health authorities. For example, Europcar has told this newspaper that the company has implemented the “zero contact” policy with which the vehicle key is delivered disinfected and in a sealed envelope.

In the event that a client shows symptoms during the rental period, the organization requests that this time keep the car (without additional charges) and do not touch it for at least 9 days, to reduce the spread of the virus.

In addition to reinforcing the cleaning measures, Europcar has relaxed its cancellation policy due to the uncertainty generated by the health crisis.

Is it safe to travel to hotels?

A hotel is associated with the interaction and congregation of a large number of people in common spaces such as the lobby, restaurant, elevators, pools or spas.

In addition, between the departure and entry of customers who occupy the same room, very few hours usually pass, making disinfection more important than ever.

In a recent interview for Business Insider Spain, Dr. Sebastián Crespí, founder and president of the Biolinea Internacional consulting firm and member of the Medical Advisory Board created by the Iberostar Group for reopening, explained that zero risk “does not exist” within the Hotels.

“In practice we will see it when we open, but the measures that involve social distancing will be the most problematic to carry out, although it does not mean that they will be impossible,” explained Crespí.

In relation to this distancing, the committee values ​​establishing a greater distance between sunbeds and different furniture in the common areas and ensure that check-in and check-out are done as quickly as possible and without having to go through reception.

What are the new cleaning policies for hotels?

Most major hotel chains have announced new, wide-ranging cleaning policies developed in collaboration with healthcare experts that ensure customer protection and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

These policies, mostly based on a protocol prepared by the Hotel Technology Institute (ITH) and CEHAT, also focus on social distancing and avoid contact between guests as much as possible, in addition to being able to use the mobile phone for many services that to date they were done in person.

Some hotels have opted for the implementation of improved technologies, such as electrostatic sprays with hospital disinfectants for disinfect surfaces throughout the hotel or ultraviolet light to disinfect guest keys and devices shared by employees.

Many hotels will make disinfection kits or wipes available to their clients, in addition to the possibility of requesting masks at reception.

In addition, in all common areas and toilets, cleaning will be increased and special care will be taken in the capacity and minimum safety distances.

“There are services that change in the way they are provided as we knew them until now, such as the buffet breakfast or the minibar service in the room. But in general, most of them remain, they simply evolve to adapt to the current situation,” he explained. Business Insider Spain Javier Mármol, Vice President of Experience and Quality of NH Hotel Group.

Are Airbnbs safe?

In the same way that some people have always preferred hotels, others choose Airbnb to enjoy more space and longer family stays.

Since Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain was entering a de-escalation process, the Spanish gradually began to see the light at the end of the tunnel and, with this, they began to think about traveling, increasing searches on the platform by 66% in such only a week.

Despite this, many wonder if it is safe to stay in the establishments of the vacation rental platform.

In response to the crisis, in late April, Airbnb announced an “Advanced Cleaning Program” to which the hosts will be able to join which includes what qualifies as “the first general standardized protocol for cleaning and disinfection in the shared home industry”.

This includes measures such as masks and gloves for hosts or cleaners, as well as the use of disinfectants that have been approved by the authorities. In addition, the hosts participating in this program will be able to help prevent the spread of the virus thanks to a tool that allows you to block reservations and leave the accommodation empty for 72 hours between one stay and the next.

On the other hand, and given the uncertainty of the coming months, almost half of the ads have a flexible cancellation policy or moderate in the face of what may happen.

Hotels vs. Airbnbs: which one is safer?

In a summer where the focus is on maintaining a safe distance and contact with other tourists, reserving a house that ensures that interaction with other guests can be avoided seems like the best option. However, cleaning measures vary by property and there are not the same disinfection guarantees that hotels can offer.

Dr. Rosell believes that there would be no need to make distinctions between one type of accommodation or another as long as the cleaning protocols that guarantee safety are followed.

You choose one option or another, the most important thing to assess is the probability of being in contact with other people. For this reason, and if possible, it is best to book accommodation with a considerable time frame since the last guest left the room.

Despite this, the doctor considers that, if expendable, he does not see the need to travel at this time, especially abroad. “Now is not the best idea and I call for caution because we cannot escape the possibility that there are new waves,” he warns.

Is it safe to fly now?

Air travel has been halted almost entirely during the coronavirus pandemic, and airlines and airports are reconsidering their health and safety standards so that travelers can fly again.

In the case of airlines, Emirates has already carried out rapid tests on all passengers on one of its flights. At the moment, it is only a test, but many other companies are considering following in their footsteps on a large scale, although it is still unknown whether this will affect the price of tickets and how much it would.

Equally, it is unknown what will happen to the passengers who test positive and whether, for example, the ticket price will be refunded or bonuses will be provided.

The possibility of leaving the central rows of the planes empty to guarantee social distance on board has also been raised.

It is a measure that airlines such as the US Delta have already adopted, but which has generated enormous controversy in the sector due to the cost it would entail for airlines, which have small profit margins for each flight, which is why it would not be profitable to fly with a third less than the capacity and it could spell the end of cheap flights, unless subsidized by governments.

In the same way, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has made this very clear, pointing out that leaving a line free would not even lead to passengers being two meters apart, so it is “an idiotic idea that does not achieve anything either.”

Instead, Ryanair has announced that in July it will impose the taking of temperature of passengers and crew and the mandatory use of masks.

The role of travel agencies

To make sure they know the protocols to be implemented in hotels and airplanes, many travelers prefer to go to the help of travel agencies.

Professionals in the sector can offer information to your customers about which places have more flexible policies, what are the specific protocols of each hotel, what options are reimbursable or what policies each destination follows.