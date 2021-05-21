Is it safe to consume melatonin daily?

Melatonin is a hormone that the body produces naturally and is what controls the sleep cycle. It should be consumed with caution, preferably under the supervision of a doctor.

But it can also be found synthetically, in the form of supplements. Those who have trouble sleeping often take it, but is it safe to consume it daily?

How does it work

This hormone is produced naturally in the pineal gland, which is found in the brain. “Exposure to light inhibits the production of melatonin, but darkness stimulates it,” says an article published in Healthline.

In other words, when the night comes and it gets dark melatonin production begins, thus causing the effect of drowsiness that leads to rest. But as the sunlight comes out, the hormone stops being produced, causing the effect of waking up.

Those who have trouble sleeping probably have melatonin deficiency and therefore should be used in supplements. Thus, they will be able to fall asleep. Now, what is the indicated dose?

How much melatonin can be consumed

The question of the consumption of melatonin is something that should be consulted with an expert, since the dose will depend on the problem that exists.

Melatonin is used to treat insomnia, jet lag, work-related sleep disorders, delayed sleep-wake phase disorder, and some sleep problems in children with autism and attention deficit.

So melatonin is not for everyone and should be given under medical supervision. On the other hand, consuming it daily can produce some mild side effects.

There are diseases or conditions that alter the sleep cycle. Photo: Shutterstock

Side effects

If taken for a long time, consuming melatonin can cause mild side effects.

Some of these are: feeling drowsy, headache, dizzy, and nauseous. In the case of children, it can increase urination, which implies that they will wet the bed more frequently.

Other less common effects are: irritable state, abdominal cramps, slight tremors, anxiety or depressed state, confusion and disorientation; it can also cause hypotension.

Experts Recommend take no more than one dose per night. Doing so would lead to increased side effects.

On the other hand, it is not recommended that pregnant women or those who are planning their pregnancy and those who are in the breastfeeding stage consume melatonin.

Those who are taking other medications should not consume it either. Therefore, those who suffer from sleeping problems but are taking medicine for epilepsy, diabetes, immunosuppressants and medicines for tension should abstain.

Likewise, those who suffer from epilepsy or an autoimmune disease should avoid the consumption of melatonin; those who have kidney or liver problems or have an allergic reaction to melatonin.

Sometimes, it is not necessary to consume the supplement, since if it is taken into account a good diet, this could help to produce the hormone and thus have a good rest. That is why it is important to consult with the specialist before making any decision.

