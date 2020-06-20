Despite the fact that vinegar is perhaps one of the most widely used kitchen products, it is also highly recommended in aesthetics and personal care. Would you dare to use it on your hair?

June 20, 2020

For many years, the vinegar has been one of the homemade products most used, perfect to disinfect and eliminate possible bacteria. It can be used at home as well as in your personal care.

Many women have chosen wash your hair with vinegar, White or of Apple, because they ensure that this liquid is perfect to keep you healthier and away from possible problems and bacteria that the scalp has.

Discover the benefits and consequences of using vinegar on your hair

The vinegar in the hair It can make our mane get a more intense shine, it can eliminate lice, dandruff and it can even leave it softer and with less fat. The best thing is that its strong smell will disappear once you rinse it with your shampoo. Get to know their « Pro » and « Contra » here!

« Pros »

Fight frizz

For combat frizz there is nothing better than vinegar, you just have to fill a glass with cold water and add a few drops of vinegar, and once you apply it to your mane, you will have to massage your scalp and let it do the effect for 10 to 15 minutes. As time goes by, you just have to rinse with enough water and finish applying a little of your usual shampoo.

Shinier hair

If you feel that you hair it has lost its shine so just mix 2 tablespoons of vinegar and ½ tablespoon of lemon juice in a cup of water, apply it to your hair and massage your scalp for about 10 to 15 minutes, rinse with plenty of water and don’t forget to wash your hair with your usual shampoo.

Eliminate dandruff

If you suffer from dandruff you can eliminate it by mixing water with vinegar in a cup and add it on your hair, you will have to massage your scalp well before proceeding to wash your hair with your usual shampoo.

« Cons »

One of the consequences of using vinegar in the hair is that it can burn or even irritate your scalp for its powerful and aggressive action, which could worsen your situation. It is advisable to visit a dermatologist before applying anything.