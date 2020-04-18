Many athletes often drink energy drinks and ‘powerful’ smoothies, among which, they even contain raw eggs. But is it really healthy? Here we give you the answer.

April 17, 2020 11:39 AM

Athletes often eat raw eggs believing that this way its properties are not affected by cooking. But it’s totally the other way around!

It is not recommended to eat it, first, for a matter of food safety and second, because the digestive system cannot digest the egg white well or properly assimilate the proteins when eating it raw.

Is it good to eat raw egg?

He egg It is a source of protein of high biological value due to its high content of amino acids. But if they are not digested or absorbed well, they are not used, and our body is not able to digest the proteins of the egg white well. Therefore, it must be cooked.

As we said at the beginning, health takes precedence: salmonella It is a microorganism that can be present in the shell of the egg and that dies when cooked. On the other hand, raw egg has a protein that is considered a antivitamin, because it works by preventing the absorption of vitamin B8 or biotin in the egg; Fortunately, cooking inactivates this protein.

Remember that eggs should not be washed with water. The eggshell is a very porous surface that is covered by a protein film called the cuticle, which prevents faecal microorganisms from entering the interior. However, if washed with water it can lose its properties and allow microorganisms to penetrate. If they are dirty from the market, clean them with a dry cloth.

Now, prepare them as you like: fried or grilled, in omelette, poached or hard, but never raw!

