Is it possible to win elections without an electoral program?

A few days ago I saw how the propaganda that the political parties participating in the elections to the Community of Madrid sent to their potential voters by mail was compared on a social network, on account of the publicity commitment of the Popular Party that only incorporated the photo of the candidate, the word “liberty”, her last name, and the party’s logo. Not a proposal, not a comment, not a promise.

Like most, the poster surprised me and as a curious psychologist I could not help wondering if a party could win an election without referring to the electoral program or, analyzed the other way around, if the electoral program and its rational reasoning are what ultimately determine our vote.

Before starting this reflection, you should know that I have spent more than thirty years focusing my research on animal and human behavior on studying what we share with other animal species, therefore, following the saying that says that “when what you have is a hammer , all problems seem like nails to you ”, I already anticipate that my reflection is going to be partial, attending only to one of the many faces of the multifaceted reality of human behavior.

And one of those faces refers to how our attitudes are formed and how a part of these attitudes is based on forms of associative learning that we share with other animal species and of which on many occasions we are not aware.

Emotional learning

Recall a now classic work in which Frank Baeyens and his collaborators presented a series of geometric drawings to 72 students that differed in the thickness of their lines while they were distracted by performing a task that absorbed their attention.

For half of the students, shapes drawn with fine lines were presented with pleasant photographs, while shapes drawn with heavy lines were paired with unpleasant photographs, and vice versa for the other half of the students.

After this experience, when presented with other drawings, participants for whom fine-line shapes were paired with pleasant photographs said that they liked fine-line drawings better and vice versa, even though none of the students was aware of it. why did he like those pictures; they just looked prettier to them.

This phenomenon is technically known as learning or evaluative conditioning and appears whenever more or less neutral stimuli are associated or related to emotionally powerful stimuli.

If we think about it, it will not be difficult for us to identify this learning as the one that leads us to choose a certain brand of carbonated drink in the supermarket line, just as it will be easy for us to identify it in the perfume advertisements and in many others focused more on associating the product with (rationally) irrelevant, but emotionally powerful, elements than with a description of the objective characteristics of the product that are supposed to guide our rational choices.

Liberty

Let us now re-analyze the poster that evoked this reflection. A photograph of the candidate, her last name and a single word, freedom, which also changed the spelling of the “a” to identify her with the first letter of her last name. Perfect association, by contiguity, and with a stimulus with indisputably positive emotional value.

I go further still, freedom is, perhaps, the polysemic word par excellence and encompasses and evokes such different concepts for different people that it allows each potential voter to unconsciously interpret the word according to their wishes.

Are these types of associations enough to explain our vote?

Obviously not, the formation of attitudes does not depend only on evaluative conditioning, they are also formed through experience with government action and the evaluation of the information we have on which we apply our knowledge and beliefs.

But let’s not forget that, no matter what we vote, part of the factors that determine the vote are not rational or conscious, just as the factors that lead us to choose a certain perfume or a certain brand of sports shirts are not.

Elections may not be won without a program, but the extensive research on evaluative or emotional conditioning suggests that the program is not enough, particularly considering that it is quite likely that on very few occasions we will compare the electoral programs of the different parties that they are presented to the elections in which we have not doubted who to vote for.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Juan M. Rosas does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited

