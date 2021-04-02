Is it possible to suffer from glaucoma after suffering COVID-19?

After suffering from coronavirus, many people are left with certain consequences. Some are concerned that they may develop certain later diseases such as cancer. Others fear that eye problems will worsen and lead to suffer from glaucoma. The truth is that, according to scientific evidence, it is unlikely that this type of disease will develop.

There is no evidence that having Covid is a risk factor for other ophthalmological diseases. Photo: Pixabay

How the pandemic has affected eye health

What is certain is that the pandemic has affected different health conditions, aggravating some. That is the case with glaucoma.

Glaucoma is difficult to detect. In fact, it is called the silent disease and it is the leading cause of blindness in the world. The point is that, although Covid does not cause glaucoma, many cases have worsened due to the pandemic. This situation is due to movement and access restrictions imposed in many places. In fact, the Glaucoma Research Foundation has determined, through a survey in the United States, that 36% of patients are not sure that their disease was well managed during the pandemic.

On the other hand, due to fear of infection, many have been treated through telemedicine mechanisms, such as calls or videoconferences. However, this procedure has been difficult for some, especially older people. While 63% of patients will feel safer to go to the consultation once the situation allows it and the conditions are given.

Why is it called the silent disease

Is disease is imperceptible and is not discovered until an advanced stageto. For this reason it is difficult to give a timely diagnosis.

There are different types of glaucoma: closed angle and open angle; childhood glaucoma, pigmentary glaucoma and normal tension. In the case of children, although it is very rare, if they develop glaucoma it is because it is a congenital disease; although there are other causes, such as blockages in the drains.

The most common type is open-angle glaucomasince the drainage between the cornea and the iris remains open, but the trabecular meshwork is partially blocked and this causes the ocular pressure to increase. That is why medical care is important.

Medical care in times of Coronavirus

In summary, the sequelae of Covid-19 do not cause glaucoma or any other type of eye cancer. However, the cases have increased due to the difficult medical situation in which many places are found.

In some places, both patients and specialists have managed to make the medical appointment by taking all measures that allow them to maintain the appropriate distance and do the medical check-up.

In these cases, it is important to check what are the chances of attending the personal consultation in the place where you live.

