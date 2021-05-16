Is it possible to sell an inherited apartment that has a usufruct?

One of the doubts among taxpayers when acquiring an inherited property is related to the concept of usufruct and its difference with what is known as the bare owner. They are rights related to a property between heirs when a relative dies.

In this way, the beneficial owner can enjoy a certain asset for a period of time or for life for private use or for economic performance, but It cannot transmit it because it does not hold the property, that is, the owner node. The most common is that the partner or spouse of the deceased person obtains the usufruct, while the children obtain the bare ownership of the house.

What are the differences between usufruct and bare ownership?

But what are the particularities of each right? Can you sell an inherited property that has a usufruct? First of all, as the financial comparator explains HelpMyCash, home ownership may be divisible. This means that “usufruct is the right that allows a person to use a home that is not theirs, that is, of which they do not own“.

Instead, bare ownership is “the opposite right” and implies “having the property, but not the right to use it or live in it”, detail the experts of HelpMyCash. Therefore, Full ownership of the property is obtained when “bare ownership and usufruct lie with the same person”, that you can decide to live in the house or sell it.

What happens if these rights are divided?

“The usufruct of a house is untouchable”, they emphasize in HelpMyCash. But what does this mean? An inherited home that has usufruct can be put up for sale, but “the bare owner and the usufructuary must agree to do so, since the usufruct of a house is an untouchable right by law “.

In the event that the beneficial owner does not want this solution, it can only be done when the usufruct is extinguished by death or expiration if it appears as temporary in the will. In this way, neither the usufructuary nor the person who owns the bare property can sell the house on their own.

The simplest and most common solution to this situation is that both reach an agreement to sell these rights to a single person that “it would go on to hold full control of the house.” On the other hand, it is common for the heir “buy the right of usufruct” to be the owner of the house and decide what to do with it.

In either of the two circumstances, the usufructuary has to “receive financial compensation” taking into account the age, the type of usufruct (temporary or life) and the corresponding taxes.