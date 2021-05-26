Is it possible to raise chickens? what you should know before hatching an egg from the supermarket

The raising of poultry as pets has become a fad. But before making the decision to have one at home, it must be considered that the chicks, as with the puppies, will become adult animals that last for years and that need space and special care to remain healthy. (Getty Images)

Living in cities has taken us so far away from nature that we now turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. How to make a stir to see a chicken hatch from an egg.

And it is that, to be honest, when we think of an egg we imagine a delicious food consisting of a yellow-orange yolk and its white white. What never occurs to us in our urban context is to break an egg and find the body of a bird or go into the kitchen one day and find a chick chirping after hatching.

But nature sometimes beats the massive commercialization of species as human food and a chicken appears where no one expected it.

That was what happened to Khun Pukpik in 2020 when he was about to open a grocery store and he saw a chick hatch from one of the eggs that were intended for sale.

“I was somewhat surprised when I saw the chick move. We all agreed to keep him as a pet. He was really lucky as he did not end up eaten like Balut,” she added.

A balut is an egg, usually a duck, already fertilized with its embryo inside that is cooked like a boiled egg. It is appreciated for its high protein content and considered a delicacy in Asia.

A 39-year-old Malaysian woman went a little further and bought a balut egg that was ready to be eaten in a restaurant and placed it in a home incubator until a beautiful little leg came out.

Erika named the paw Daisy and kept her as her pet.. The funny thing about the story is that you no longer have to buy eggs at the supermarket because the leg lays one egg a day.

The occurrence of hatching eggs from the super

Social networks echo daily tests carried out with eggs bought from the supermarket. In April 2021, Adele Phillips bought a carton of duck eggs from a supermarket in Wales and an incubator to try to emulate an experiment she saw on the internet.

He then investigated how to identify how fertilized eggs and an online source indicated that by placing a flashlight on them he would see if they had veins inside. Only one of the egg cartons appeared to have veins. He placed the chosen egg in an incubator and repositioned it three or four times a day to ensure that the embryo received an even and stable temperature. Until at the end of the cycle he saw the chick opening holes in the shell with its beak. It took about 48 hours to completely break the shell.

I had originally planned to donate it, but then decided to make a little pond in his garden for the duckling he named Bradock Morris, in honor of the grocery store and the egg marketer.

Since he could only hatch one, Phillips bought another paw from a pet store to keep him company and named her Beryl.

The young man William Atkins, The 14-year-old had better luck hatching Clarence Court brand eggs in an online incubator. He saw three ducklings hatch which he named Beep, Peep and Meep.

The same happened to Charli Lello, who saw the experience on YouTube and was excited by the idea of ​​helping her pets be born.

“(The eggs) were collected, shaken in the delivery truck, then shaken in a cart to the shelf, then handled who knows how many people, so it was possible that they could not be born.”

But a month after placing them in the incubator, Lello heard the faint chirping of the chicks trying to hatch.

Lello said it was wonderful to see the most tender little feather balls he has ever seen born but that he would not repeat the experience. She did so at a time when she was suspended from her post and had time to care for them until they were old enough to survive on their own. Otherwise they would have died and it would not have been fair to them, he said.

Spokesmen for the Clarence Court and Braddock White egg brands said it was extremely rare hatching supermarket bought eggs because they should not be fertilized.

Why do the eggs sometimes come fertilized?

Chickens begin to produce eggs at six months of age but need a rooster to fertilize them. In a natural environment, the rooster dances around the hen, drops its wings, turns in circles until it jumps and grabs her by the crest to mate. The semen that the rooster deposits in the oviduct remains active for about 10 days in the canal where the eggs that will be expelled are formed.

Once the hen expels a fertile egg, the incubation stage begins. Throughout 10 days, the female will lay the eggs. On a traditional farm, lhen will not leave the nest and will hatch the expelled eggs giving them heat so that they can develop. This process usually takes around 21-24 days until the chicks are finally born.

But in industries that market eggs, the hens are separated from the males Y placed in sheds where the eggs are separated from their mothers at the moment of being expelled. That is why it is so unlikely that any of the intensively produced eggs we buy in the supermarket are fertilized.

However, supermarkets have resumed the commercialization of eggs produced by the so-called free-range chickens, or ground poultry, which are raised freely in the fields, which increases the probability that they will come into contact with a rooster.

And it doesn’t take many males to fertilize a significant number of eggs. Chickens are polygamous. It is estimated that every 10 females mate with a single rooster. And that rooster can mate up to 30 times in the same day, so it is not so difficult that a chick can be born from one of the free-range eggs that you buy at the supermarket if a series of care is followed.

Experts point out that to achieve normal development of the embryo in an incubator at home, it is necessary to turn the eggs manually every hour. If that is not possible, you have to do it at least three times a day, to increase the chances of its birth and avoid deformations.

In addition to free-range chickens, it is also possible to get pigeons if you use quail eggs. Females of this species lay more eggs if they have the company of a male. and that is why farmers surround female quail with males that stimulate them to produce eggs. And with this proximity it is inevitable that many of the quail eggs that we buy in stores are fertilized, although it is impossible to identify them, because it is very unlikely that they are hatched.

Raising chicks is not a game

If this experience encourages you, you should consider that it is unethical to experiment with animals just for the pleasure of seeing another living being born. If you want it as a pet, to feed yourself or as a business, you must have the physical conditions for it to develop and live comfortably. You should do it out of respect for nature and also because almost all countries have laws that punish animal abuse.

Life expectancy of a duck varies by species, but in captivity can live about 10 years, a little less than a dog would live. After 60 days it will stop being a beautiful feathered ball and will become a noisy animal of about 2.5 kilos, You will need plenty of water, grass, algae, and worms to stay healthy.

If you decide to raise chickens, you should also prepare to take care of them for a long time. Beauty chickens are not egg layers and can last up to 15 years. While layers last between 5 and 10 years.

A well-fed hen should eat enough fat and carbohydrates that she can get from a good mix of whole, broken or flaked grains, green herbs, and fresh vegetables. In the wild, chickens are omnivorous, which means they eat everything in their path. They like herbs, vegetable leaves, fruits, so you should plant part of your yard with nutritious species for them to peck and separate them from your home garden if you also like to grow plants. But also they will eat larvae, insects such as crickets, spiders, beetles, and also small vertebrates such as mice, lizards, and small snakes.

Ideally, chickens should have enough space to move and feed freely, as well as shelter from the rainy season, intense cold, or the sweltering heat of summer..

The quail is a smaller bird that sexually matures faster than other birds. She is ready to lay eggs at a month and a half after being born. Commercial breeders applaud what they call its biological efficacy. That means that a bird weighing 140 grams lays a 14-gram egg, while a 2-kilo hen lays 60-gram eggs.

The life span of a quail also varies by species, ranging from 3 to 12 years.

Quail too they are omnivorous. Remember that they will eat all the worms, grains, grass, seeds and fruits that they see in their path and you do not have the conditions to feed on their own, You must provide enough nutrients for the bird to grow healthy and fulfill its natural life cycle.

