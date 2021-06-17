Is it possible to load a Tesla Model S by towing it with another car?

The channel Warped Perception it is one of my favorite places on YouTube. His experiments include filming a transparent rotary engine in slow motion, or installing cameras inside a car’s tires, among other fascinating and entertaining experiments. In his latest video, he tries to find out if it is possible to recharge a Tesla Model S P100Dtowing it with another vehicle, at speeds that can exceed 100 km / h. If you want to satisfy your curiosity, you just have to stay with us.

Before entering flour, and as the youtuber himself says, this is not a recommended practice for all audiences. But the truth is that in an emergency, you can charge the battery of an electric car, as you will see below. The logic behind this video is to check if by towing an electric car, we can “force” its energy regeneration, and therefore, recharge its battery. As calculated by Warped Perception, At 70 miles per hour, your Tesla Model S would regenerate power at a power of no less than 65 kW.

This power is similar to that of a Tesla Supercharger, in use by various vehicles, according to the US website of Tesla. To check, they towed the Tesla Model S with a Mercedes E 55 AMG for several kilometers. Starting with the battery at 15%, and towing it for approximately 40 kilometers, the battery recovered a 35% charge, reaching over 50% charge. To do this, it was necessary to tow the Tesla Model S with a gear engaged and a driver at his controls – which fortunately, activated the warnings to warn other drivers.

Needless to say, charging an electric car in such a way is neither legal nor recommended. But it works.

The interesting detail is that it was demonstrated that it is possible to charge a Model S at a power of 65 kW, without any complications, while we are being towed by another vehicle. However, the Mercedes E 55 AMG had to drag a car that easily exceeds 2.2 tons, and that also is “braked” because of the force generated by the energy regeneration of its electric motors. The result is a car whose average consumption has been 5 miles per gallon.n, that is, about 47 l / 100 km. This Tesla Model S hasn’t been loaded with clean energy, in short.

Approximately 120 kWh of energy has been used to feed 40 kWh into the Tesla’s battery, with a efficiency of around 33% – very approximate and not very precise calculations. By charging the car on a Supercharger, the energy efficiency loss would be only 15%. It’s certainly not the best way to charge an electric car, but it can save your butt in an emergency.

New Tesla Model S 2021: revolutionary steering wheel, 320 km / h and 840 km of autonomy

Without prior notice, this is how the new Tesla Model S 2021 has been presented, the biggest redesign …

Photos of the Tesla Model S 2021