Is it possible to have multiple Bizum accounts with a single number to increase the trading limit? | Technology

Bizum has become a success in online payments, the application has 15 million users. But can these users use two banks linked to Bizum?

“I make you a Bizum” is a phrase that is heard a lot lately. It is a clear reflection of the depth that the use of this application has penetrated among society in the last year. It was already heard before the pandemic, but after confinement and security measures (not changing cash) it has skyrocketed.

The application allows you to send payments, transfers or donations to other individuals, companies or NGOs from your mobile. Compatible with most major banks in Spain is a safe and free app to make these money exchanges more quickly and comfortably.

Its use is very simple, it is necessary to link the phone number with a bank account, so others can send us the money without asking for the account, they just need to know the phone number with which they call us or send messages by WhatsApp. But this has a downside.

Many users complain about the limitation of linking the mobile number with a single bank account. Instead of having several and choosing with which it is convenient to send the money in each situation, the application only allows you to choose an account, a bank.

However, there are certain tricks with which we can “cheat”. For starters, Bizum allows you to easily switch from one account to another, making it possible to unlink the current account and join the phone to another that you need at that time.

If this method does not convince you, you can opt for another alternative. Use two phones, not two cell phones. Many smartphones have space for two SIM cards and they can combine their services between a personal number and a work number, if you have those two cards, you can link each number to a different bank account and thus use both according to the needs of each moment.

We leave you a complete tutorial to know everything that Bizum offers and how to activate it on your mobile with the different banking entities that already work with this popular application.