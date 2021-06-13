Is it possible to have a successful divorce?

Divorces are common in chaos, but that shouldn’t be the norm. Just as we prepare to get married, we must prepare to get divorced.

It is common for most divorces to be conflictive. It does not mean that it is “normal”. The normal thing is not to use the child as a gum to hit the parents or a ball that they throw from one side to the other.

In Florida, judges require parents not to talk to children about divorce. This is not true, and much less in the press, television and networks … Even more so if the child is the son of a famous person.

Sometimes we fight during divorce over so-called “joint custody,” which almost always affects the child. Why is it not the best for them? In the famous joint custody, the child loses structure and belonging to something and needs an origin. In a divorce, there is the legal and the emotional. The only ones who must fight not to harm their children, emotionally, are the parents. We get to legal when we can’t handle it as adults. Which is why I always say: marriage is for adults only.

When the legal comes into play, everything gets complicated and the lawyers make a killing by stealing. The fight turns inhuman. The law, the lawyers and the judges, together with the parents, carry the child between their legs. The one who is supposed to be defended becomes a victim. The more money they have, the more cruel both sides will be.

They enter to be handled by judges who do not know anything about the subject. If nothing. If so, they would not know about laws, since they could not study everything involved in depth, nor can they afford well-trained psychologists, family therapists.

To understand this circus and reach conclusions, I have studied for more than 40 years a PhD in Clinical Psychology and another in Human Sexuality; a Master in Couples Therapy and almost a PhD in Family Therapy, among many other things. And I keep learning. I confirm that no judge knows how to handle these situations, because it is not easy. And to know it, you must have knowledge in various areas of psychology.

Do not tell me that they have the assistance of experts in the field. Nobody with deep knowledge in these areas would work for a salary that is not enough to live decently.

Neither can those who do not have much money access justice, and this is something that is disgusting and ashamed. In fact, the same lawyers tell you: “do not insist, that person has no money, why sue him?” I believed that justice was not a matter of money.

Divorce is not the problem, but the bottom line is how it is handled. Sadly, he is rarely dealt with efficiently, either by parents or by “justice.”

http://www.NancyAlvarez.com