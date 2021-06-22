Is it possible to do journalism on TikTok?

TELOS ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Pi89aRIGd2VlAhS10gFPWQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0NC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/I.FS.5gBC0aFct.Jn41uCA–~B/aD04MTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/12cd913a57c46eb8b153f44eaf481e1d” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Pi89aRIGd2VlAhS10gFPWQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0NC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/I.FS.5gBC0aFct.Jn41uCA–~B/aD04MTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/12cd913a57c46eb8b153f44eaf481e1d”/>

Digital communication and audiences more segmented, more interconnected and more mobile. As a consequence of the technological breakthrough in communication, today we see disruptive changes in the relationship between senders, receivers and the message. In this process, social networks are prominent protagonists and traditional journalistic companies have lost in a certain way the exclusive handling of information.

Likewise, there has been an important segmentation of audiences. Generation Z, for example, has developed with full access to the internet through high-speed connections and mobile communication interactions. This prevents them from conceiving communication without digital resources.

Since 2010, a process of change has begun in terms of format and narratives on social networks, especially on Snapchat. The vertical multimedia format has been imposed, in response to the usual arrangement of the screens of the mobile devices with the highest penetration worldwide: the smartphone.

The birth of the app

In 2016, the Chinese corporation ByteDance sought to create a more interactive and versatile platform that it had been running for some time, where it allowed dancing and playbacks of songs of the moment. This is how Musical.ly –very popular among young and very young user segments– was added more resources for the creation of short videos, but with a large amount of visual stimuli. Inspiration came from other platforms like Snapchat, Dubsmash, and Vine. Along with what was already built in his first-born network, he gave life to TikTok for the international market and Douyin for the exclusively Chinese market.

Until the first quarter of 2020 it was a social network with a mostly young participation (Generation Z). But the first radical lockdowns by covid-19 caused many people globally to explore new digital entertainment alternatives. The objective was to evade the situation of confinement, producing a change of public, now including millennial users and Generation X.

The narrative that is imposed on this platform consists of short videos (15-60 seconds), in vertical format. They are organized and distributed by an artificial intelligence that tries to adapt to the tastes of the users, depending on variables such as the ‘likes’ granted, comments made, profiles followed, publications made, hashtags used in publications, viewing time dedicated to each publication, language or geolocation, among others.

It is a space where challenges work very well (hashtags-challenges) and therefore the idea of ​​community, since if a content generates a significant amount of engagement other users will emulate it and create similar proposals. Likewise, at the moment there is an important flow of content on dances (many are challenges) and publications of a humorous nature and with entertainment proposals are growing significantly.

Is there a place for journalism on TikTok?

As it is a global trend platform, more and more media have explored and sought to join this platform with the intention of innovating. It forces them to leave their comfort zone, increase their reach and try to reach user segments that are not properly informed in other ways or simply do not go to the media and journalists with the intention of having a notion and knowledge of current affairs.

During the first four months of 2020, 13 of the active media on TikTok made express coverage of the covid-19 pandemic. Despite the fact that the platform has already been operating for 4 years, 2020 represents an incipient and experimental moment for journalism.

A specific narrative proposal is not imposed, although the first observations seem to indicate that in many cases content is chosen that does not exceed 30 seconds in duration. This is the case with USA Today, NBC News and The Washington Post, since the original logic of the platform affects short and very stimulating publications.

There are cases where it is necessary to make the most of the 60 second limit. It can be seen in examples such as Al Jazeera (Qatar) or USA Today (USA). Likewise, media such as Times Now (India) or Antena 3 Noticias (Spain), far from creating specific content, replicate their television work without taking into account the narrative characteristics of TikTok.

And although there are media outlets that are not yet active in this way, as in the case of CNN, it has not been an impediment for journalists such as his London correspondent, Max Foster, to create informative material adapted to the creative and narrative resources of the platform. .

At the moment, there does not seem to be a close relationship between a developed topic and the engagement obtained. However, the content must be attractive and interesting, but without this being understood as an endorsement for falling into sensationalism. Each medium, each journalist must proceed with the same rigor with which they work in other digital and analog channels.

It is understandable that adding this new platform will involve more work, since it requires developing a differentiated work, as is the case with the rest of the social networks. During the first four months of 2020, many media prioritized innovation through the “TikTok format” over other types of new narratives.

In conclusion, it can be said that TikTok represents an important alternative because it opens a new channel to new and different audience segments, and of course, it is a trend platform.

The US newspaper The Washington Post has implemented as a recent innovative strategy the development of content both on the streaming platform Twitch and on TikTok. Its intention is to become an informative reference for Generation Z and subsequent segments, since they are the potential readers of the future.

It is appreciable how far from an apparent fashion, TikTok is constituted as a new digital terrain to innovate. Since the second quarter of 2020, it has been possible to see how Le Monde (France), The Guardian (United Kingdom) or La República (Peru) have begun to propose journalistic content through this network.

Journalism on TikTok is characterized by short content, with video preeminence over text and visual reinforcement of GIFs and emoticons. The narratives range from informational to infotainment.

You have to keep experimenting without fear of failure. Always taking care of journalistic rigor despite the fact that entertainment and fun are prevailing elements in such a particular social network.

The original version of this article appears in the Telos Magazine, of Fundación Telefónica.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

