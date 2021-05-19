Is it possible to create a 3D map of the universe? So they are doing

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, better known as DESI, began its work this week with the intention of create a three-dimensional map of the universe while studying the phenomenon of dark energy. But what exactly is DESI? Can this instrument find dark energy?

During the next five years, “DESI will capture the light of tens of millions of galaxies and other cosmic objects,” as reported in a press release by the National Research Laboratory for Optical-Infrared Astronomy (NOIRLab in English). With this information you will create a map of the universe in 3D, but it is not your only objective. And it is that its main mission is the “studies of dark energy.”

The two objectives of DESI

The DESI instrument has, as we said, two objectives. The first, look for dark energy. And, the second, create a 3D map of the universe. The data set from the two targets “will be useful to the wider scientific community for a multitude of astrophysical studies.” On the other hand, it is not the first map that is being created, in fact, the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English) sent Gaia into space with the idea of ​​making a map of the Milky Way. Now, DESI will do it too; but from Earth. But let’s focus now on the dark energy: what is it?

The universe is constantly expanding and this could be due to dark energy, but we need evidence to confirm its existence

In today’s physics there are two great unknowns: dark matter and dark energy. Neither is called dark because of its color but because we have not been able to directly observe either of them. We can intuit them, as we have commented on Hypertext on other occasions. However, DESI and the future Euclid mission, also from ESA, will actively seek evidence to confirm its existence. And it is that we know that the universe is in continuous expansion and everything indicates that this is due to dark energy.

The DESI map

“By collecting light from about 30 million galaxies, the project scientists claim that DESI will help them build a 3D map of the Universe in unprecedented detail,” they added in the statement. «DESI will do it collecting spectra, which distribute the light of celestial objects in the colors of the rainbow; revealing information such as the chemical composition of the objects observed and their relative distances and speeds ”. ‘These data will help astronomers to better understand the repulsive force associated with dark energy, which drives the acceleration of the expansion of the universe through vast cosmic distances “, they point out from NOIRLab.

As we said, last Monday, May 17, DESI’s work began. Before that, the instrument has spent four months testing its performance and has already collected “millions of observations.”

This is how Associate Director of High Energy Physics Jim Siegrist talks about starting operations with DESI:

“We are excited about the launch of DESI, the first new generation dark energy project to begin its scientific study. We also congratulate the Berkeley Laboratory, which continues to improve our capabilities to study the nature of dark energy, since it led the initial discovery in 1999. ” Jim Siegrist, Associate Director of High Energy Physics

International collaboration

This tool is an international collaboration involving 13 countries. And it is managed by the US Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) with primary funding from the Department’s Office of Science. DESI will be used in conjunction with the Nicholas U. Mayall telescope at the Kitt Peak National Observatory, which is within the NOIRLab program.

DESI is the world’s first multi-object spectrograph

This is the world’s first multi-object spectrograph, according to NOIRLab in its press release. «The strong inter-institutional collaboration has allowed to install and operate DESI in his Mayall telescope, necessary to carry out this incredible experiment.

We still have a lot of evidence to collect for the existence of dark energy and DESI could be the key to seeing it. In addition, it will help us to better understand all the objects that populate our sky.

