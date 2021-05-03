Is it possible to convert sea water into drinking water?

The new MOF technology takes leaps and bounds to produce consumable drinking water from the salty water of the oceans.

In the midst of the global climate emergency, the water distribution on the planet is changing. The tendency not favorable for human consumption. For this reason, science has mobilized from different branches of knowledge to find more sustainable alternatives to supply us with drinking water. Could it be that the sea ​​is an affordable option.

From salt water to drinking water

Photo: Getty Images

An international team of scientists invested considerable effort to design water purifiers using energy from the sun. Although the alternative is not new, the truly significant contribution is that development can convert brackish groundwater into drinking water, perfectly consumable for human beings.

In just half an hour, the filtration uses an organometallic structure (MOF) that, in interaction with sunlight, can purify various sources of brackish water. According to Popular Mechanics, this new material “charges in the sun for only a few minutes, which restores the structure of thes ions charged in the material, preparing them to absorb salt and other particles from a quantity of brackish water ”.

The very chemical nature of MOF allows its surface to attract and trap saline particles, which make the water unusable. Finally, when exposed to the sun, the material releases the captured salts.

We suggest: The Cutzamala System that supplies water to the Valley of Mexico could collapse in a year, an expert warns

MOF: the sustainable purification technology of the future?

Photo: Getty Images

The study was published in Nature Sustainability, given the MOF’s surprising ability to produce drinking water. The team of scientists was able to reduce the total dissolved solids (TDS) in water from 2,233 parts per million (ppm) less than 500 ppm. The figure is remarkable, as it is well below the threshold recommended by the World Health Organization of 600 ppm. for safe drinking water.

For this reason, the definition of “salt water” for this new purification technology can literally be anything. In principle, a sample could be taken from the Dead Sea, the most saline point in the world, and the material with which it was built MOF could turn it into perfectly consumable water for human beings.

The ion sponge is so powerful that it attracts most of the toxic impurities in water. In addition, the researchers note that the new technology requires a negligible amount of solar energy to function properly. The sunlight is not only free, but is more efficient than purification systems that require the force of gravity.

Thus, according to the study, the work “[…] opens a new direction for the design of sensitive materials stimuli for desalination and water purification energetically efficient and sustainable “, the researchers conclude.

Keep reading:

Japan prepares to dump radioactive water from Fukushima into the ocean

World Water Day: 3 billion people face the pandemic without being able to wash their hands