Once the end of Fox’s first X-Men trilogy came, with ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’. Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman was the most popular character in the franchise. So the study did not hesitate to spin it off, but the result it didn’t turn out like everyone thought, and now it has been revealed how ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ could have been better.

They all went to watch the movie as they believed the purpose was to show Logan’s origin before becoming Wolverine. Within the character’s history, he has already lived many years and has gone through the most deadly wars that the human being has seen, seen in just four minutes lasting a montage from the first years of the future X-Men.

Even though his film was not what many expected, it incorporated many important elements from the largest world of X-Men. As, ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ unveiled an unsuccessful version of Gambit, a young Cyclops, to Emma Frost, and even prompted her to arrive Deadpool. His real problem came because of his mediocre special effects, as well as a very weak script that followed the same that was already known about the character’s past installments.

But despite all these problems that the film has, as mentioned at the beginning there is a great idea for ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ with which it could be much better. But for lack of vision it was not achieved, and that they already had a great plan in the first minutes of the film.

This incredible start is from what the film could have been, showing more of Wolverine during the Civil War, the First World War, the Second World War and the Vietnam War. This montage caused everyone a fascinating concept that would have shown the true origin as a fighter and protector of the character. And then if they wanted they could finish with the ‘Weapon X’ project.

Despite this, the character remains one of the most beloved by fans and managed to close his story at the top with ‘Logan’, a fascinating superhero-themed western. For now, Disney is expected to find the next Wolverine, since in the future the mutants will be part of the MCU and perhaps Marvel Studios and take more advantage of the character’s story.