Is it possible to collect what worked in the day without waiting for the end of the month?

The economic crisis triggered by the pandemic has meant that almost two-thirds of families do not make ends meet. Half of them, in addition, have seen their income reduced, as indicated by the first study carried out by Asufín (Association of Financial Users) on the financial situation created with the Covid.

Making ends meet has become an increasingly complex task for many Spanish families. But this may cease to be a reality thanks to the development of new technologies in labor matters, which allow get your pay once your job is done without having to wait for the last day of the calendar. Although the origin of the problem would continue to be the same, whether due to low salaries, instability, excessive temporality or poor spending, investment and indebtedness decisions, charging ahead of time without giving explanations or without paying crazy interest could help everyone those who are in a bad economic situation.

In Spain, salaries are usually paid once a month, although in some countries they are paid every fortnight or every week. Photo: . Creative.

For this reason, the Spanish startups Typs, Loonfy and Devengo propose that, for a fee, professionals can easily get paid per day worked instead of waiting for the end of the month.

These services come at a very necessary time as Covid-19 has severely damaged household liquidity. Therefore, these platforms, despite not solving structural problems such as the low income of Spanish families, do allow them to face unforeseen events by guaranteeing access to this money in seconds.

Companies that have launched into offering this benefit believe that many workers, especially temporary ones, would make it better at the end of the month if they offered to receive a quick and confidential payment per day worked. They just have to request it with a click and pay a fee through a mobile application.

As indicated in article 29.1 of the Workers’ Statute, the worker has the right to receive an advance free of chargeBut the procedures are longer and cumbersome and the beneficiaries either ask their bosses for explanations or feel obliged to give them to gain access to what is theirs.

The proliferation of this type of startups in Spain over the last year is partly explained by the success of fundraising from other similar companies, especially in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Wagestream is one of these platforms of British origin that landed in Spain at the beginning of July. With Wagestream you only need to provide three euros as a fixed amount in each requested transfer. At the end of the pay period any part of the salary that has not yet been used will be charged as normal. Thus, it is not a loan because there is no interest.

Saving

Saving is another advantage that this new technology provides, since part of the salary can be managed in a parallel account or even monitor daily earnings, as well as unblock the pressures of the monthly payroll cycle. With the touch of a button, you can see wages accrued, approved and submitted by the employer. Therefore, in the long term, the objective of this application is to improve the financial situation with which the process begins.

On the other hand, one of the novel aspects of this platform is ‘Coach’. It is a product that allows the workers themselves advice and training on their capital. Based on a personal test, which assesses the financial health index, the liquidity level and the debts, some providers are generated that will help to improve your financial situation with specific and simple tricks and tools.

Financial health

The concept behind this initiative, financial health is still unknown in our country. However, their own figures support its importance: 77% of workers feel less stressed as a result of using their services, 43% have not been forced to request a loan and 38% claim to have avoided entering in debt.

For the employee to have access to this service, it is necessary that both the company and the payroll provider are integrated into Wagestream. The salary in real time thus becomes a social benefit offered by companies to help their employees improve their financial health

There are already many companies that have joined this process of economic and business reactivation. Currently, there are more than 300 that offer these services to their workers. Burger King, The Adecco Group, Bupa, or Hilton are just four examples of this. The list of names is growing, since not only the employees experience an improvement in their quality of life, but also the entrepreneurs themselves will obtain optimal results, since both the feeling of belonging to the business staff and the motivation will increase.

The other side of the coin

