Is it possible to be immune to covid-19 without having been previously infected?

(CNN Spanish) – The covid-19 pandemic has been impacting the world in various ways for more than a year, from the almost 4 million deaths it has caused to the confinements that do not cease.

Despite the time that we have been living with covid-19 (a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus), there are still many questions on the road.

For example, variants of the new coronavirus are being studied (and will continue in the future); the origin of the virus also follows in the eyes of experts; and immunity cannot be left behind, which is something to look at from different angles.

Immunity is of great interest, among other reasons, because it will help to control the pandemic, to the point that one day it will be possible to return to ‘normality’. If a group of people has immunity against COVID-19, it means that they are protected to some degree against the disease (or at least against its most serious and severe form).

There are several ways to acquire immunity against covid-19: vaccination and having recovered from the disease are the two clearest, according to experts interviewed by CNN.

However, is there a person who is immune without having gotten sick or without opting for a vaccine?

Immunity against covid-19, under constant study

Since mid-2020, there has been talk of immunity in people who had not been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And from there the studies around this question have increased.

In a study from July last year, a tantalizing possibility was presented: a large percentage of the population studied appears to have immune cells that are capable of recognizing parts of the new coronavirus, and that could possibly have given them an advantage in the fight against infection. In other words, some people may have some unknown degree of protection.

“What we found is that of the people who had never been exposed to SARS Cov2 … about half had some T-cell reactivity,” Alessandro Sette, study co-author, from the Center for Research for Vaccines and Infectious Diseases in the United States, told CNN. La Jolla Institute of Immunology, United States.

The study of T cells in people who have never been exposed to the new coronavirus has continued. One of the most recent investigations is that which was published in June of this year in the journal Scientific Reports.

In it, it is mentioned that “it is likely that T cells that react to SARS-CoV-2 are present in many individuals due to previous exposure to influenza and CMV viruses.”

Cross immunity

Dr. María Fernanda Gutiérrez, a virologist at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia, commented in an interview with CNN that this type of immunity is when the body develops protection against a pathogen thanks to previous contact with another that is not the same but has very characteristics. Similar.

When you have contact with an antigen (the molecule in a pathogen that triggers the immune response) or a virus, “immunity is produced against that pathogen that enters the body,” Gutiérrez explained.

“But when another virus or antigen arrives, which is very similar to the original but not the same, then the body is sufficient to have a response capacity, “he added.

In other words, the moment an unknown pathogen enters the body, the immune system may mistake it for a pathogen it has faced before and then defend itself against this new virus.

For this to happen, they must be very similar pathogens. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, they would have to be viruses from the same family as coronaviruses.

Same last name, but different name

Dr. Elmer Huerta, specialist in Oncology and Public Health at CNN, explained in an interview that the SARS-CoV-2 that we now have is the seventh member of the coronavirus family.

“Being a member of that coronavirus family, it is as if it were the ‘González family’, but one is Pedro, another is Luis, the other is Ana. They are different González but they are all brothers. And being brothers, they all share one structure more or less similar, “said Huerta.

Dr. Huerta explained that, because the first six members of the coronavirus family have been in the world for a long time, human beings have developed a certain type of immunity to their structures.

“Of these six, four have circulated in the world for many years. Those four cause colds; not flu, not influenza, but colds that we have all suffered at least once or twice a year since we were children. Colds are caused in 30% of the time by these four viruses of the coronavirus family.

“That is why it is thought that there are millions of people who, in one way or another, already have immunity against the ‘González family’, against the coronavirus family. When this seventh member appeared, and this is still a theory There are groups that defend themselves a little better. Why? Because they have been exposed to a corona virus, “said Huerta.

Types of immunity

Dr. Gutiérrez and Dr. Huerta pointed out that, in synthesis, one can speak of four types of immunity:

Innate or natural immunity

It is what we inherently have in our body to defend ourselves. An example of this is the mucosa of our nose and throat, which contains enzymes that destroy certain types of threats.

Acquired immunity

It is what we get when we become infected with a virus, fungus, bacteria, etc. When we get sick, our immune system generates T cells, which are the ones that will remember the pathogen to be able to face it in the future (that is why they are also known as memory cells).

Acquired immunity is divided into two: cellular and humoral immunity. The first refers to ‘smart’ lymphocytes (T or memory cells), which scan the foreign agent that entered the body to determine if they already know it. If identified by past contact, they alert the second component, humoral immunity (which are other ‘smart’ lymphocytes called B cells), to command other cells to start producing antibodies.

Vaccine immunity

Vaccination generates T cells so that the body can recognize the pathogen when it enters your body, and then the B cells can command the generation of antibodies and attack it.

Cross immunity

The fourth type would be the cross immunity discussed in previous paragraphs. However, in the case of SARS-CoV-2, it is still a theory, as the studies done so far indicate and as Dr. Huerta said.

Likewise, Dr. Gutiérrez emphasized that “cross immunity is very weak immunity. We cannot expect to have been infected by another coronavirus 5 or 6 years ago and now have the immunity to protect us against infection. “

So, can there be people immune to covid-19 without having previously been infected?

The specialists explained that natural immunity is not enough to avoid SARS-CoV-2, so there may be infection.

In acquired immunity, you necessarily have to become infected with the new coronavirus to later have a degree of protection.

Cross immunity related to covid-19 still remains a theory. “The immunity that we have had from the colds that we have suffered from the viruses of the coronavirus family I do not think is enough, at least that has not been demonstrated,” explained Dr. Huerta.

Therefore, until now there is no totally conclusive evidence that indicates that you can have immunity to COVID-19 without being infected with the virus.

Unless we talk about vaccines, which can provoke the generation of T cells in you to defend yourself from the new coronavirus, without the need for a previous contagion.

“Cross immunity is something of chance. It is not as clear a possibility as vaccination is. We cannot give hope to cross immunity, as that will save us. Vaccination will save us and unfortunately it will. to save the immunity produced by the infection, which is very powerful. They are the two immunities with which we are going to solve it “, concluded Dr. Gutiérrez.