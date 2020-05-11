It is normal to have nightmares from time to time, but when they are recurring, it means that something is happening in the sleep stage and also in the personal environment.

Dreams sometimes turn out to be fragments or scraps of what memory has saved during the day, according to what the Sanitas health portal indicates. If you’ve had nightmares or want to understand them, let’s get to know all the details together.

Why do nightmares occur?

When nightmares are recurring, it implies that something is happening in the sleep phase, which in turn is influenced by various factors, such as having little confidence and self-confidence, or being in a state of constant anxiety.

Drinking alcohol and even coffee before bedtime can create a state of shock that can disrupt sleeping habits and lead to nightmares.. When they are frequent, the same factor of going to sleep causes a state of anxiety that is possibly causing insomnia.

Living a recent traumatic episode can leave marks at the level of the conscious and subconscious, materializing, so to speak, in dreams, reliving them in nightmares.

Other factors, such as noise that is produced and perceived in the sleep stage in unconscious ways, can cause drastic and sudden changes in the different stages of sleep, sometimes causing nightmares.

By having frequent nightmares, the person enters a state of stress such that he develops other health problems, such as insomnia and sleep disturbance.

Photo: Shutterstock

How to avoid nightmares

It is possible to avoid nightmares using different relaxation techniques to avoid nervous states or anxiety, and can even be applied when there are problems of an emotional nature. On the other hand, to sleep better and avoid anxiety states at night, it is recommended not to drink stimulating drinks, such as coffee, much less drink alcohol.

Having a sleep habit is important, this involves sleeping and always getting up at the same time. In case of loud sounds at night, it is advisable to use ear plugs and it is necessary to exercise or do some physical activity during the day.

Drugs should not be taken, unless prescribed; Still, if nightmares are frequent, it is best to stop using them and visit the doctor. Light dinners are also important to avoid the feeling of heaviness.

By following these recommendations, nightmares will gradually decrease. And it is also good to mention that it is not recommended to watch horror movies very often, since they generate stress and alter sleep states.

.