Is it possible that a fourth stimulus check could be approved in May?



A group of senators signed a letter requesting a new round of payments in addition to unemployment benefits.

As the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) finishes sending the third batch of stimulus checks, the question remains whether there will be a fourth direct payment. The likelihood of Congress passing a new stimulus check in May is very lowBut that doesn’t mean more direct deposits are being ruled out.

The White House economic program still contemplates a third phase called the Bread of the American Families. Details have not been released so far, but its objective is to allow families to make ends meet, which could become a new opportunity to send an economic deposit to families throughout the country.

Another factor that complicates the possibility of a fourth check is the opposition that exists from Republicans in the Senate. Although the president has commented that he prefers to negotiate with the Republicans and win their votes, if he cannot convince them, the budget reconciliation technique, which only requires fifty votes, could be his only option.

Reasons for requesting a fourth stimulus check

Since March 2020, millions of people in the United States have received three direct payments from the federal government to help stabilize the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in early April the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of unemployed workers applying for benefits continued to decline in March, but he warned that the numbers are still high. A total of 9.7 million unemployed workers applied for benefits, down from the record 23.1 million registered in April 2020.

With the national unemployment rate still high, it is close to pre-pandemic levels and workers continue to see their hours reduced so some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth stimulus check.

Who is pushing the fourth stimulus check?

In March the representatives of the House of Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Rashida Tlaib presented the Law to Promote Communities, when the pandemic began. The Automatic Promotion Law for Communities (ABC) was intended to grant a fourth stimulus payment of $ 2,000, followed by monthly payments of $ 1,000 until the pandemic ends.

While in the Senate about 21 legislators have expressed to President Joe Biden the desire to continue with direct payments. They signed a letter asking for “recurring payments” as well as automatic extensions of unemployment insurance.

Senators argued that these measures have shown that keep households and the economy afloat and they have broad public support.

