Sooner or later football will return. With no fixed date yet, the balls will roll again in stadiums around the world, but the king sport will undergo some changes. You will see images that we have never seen And, like life in general, there will be a series of variations on what we are used to during all these years.

The main fact that will draw attention will be the empty stands. Stadiums will lack soul to preserve everyone’s health. We have already seen it in fields where a club suffered some sanction for the behavior in the stands, but now it is the coronavirus that will prevent us from attending for a time or watch stadiums full to the flag on television.

On the green we will continue to live many variations. For example, when competitions resume, the safety distance must be kept as far as possible. Obviously it will be marked closely, it will fight divided balls. Nothing will change in the game, but what about protests to the referees? We have become accustomed to seeing players facing or talking very closely to the collegiate, something that now Every effort will be made to ensure that footballers do not do so.

The handrails are removed, It happened before the break due to the coronavirus. The teams will have to strictly follow the precautionary measures in training, both during the ‘mini preseason’ and in subsequent ones until everything returns to normal. Tests to detect coronaviruses will become daily bread of footballers to ensure their health and that of the competition.

The end of the season is approaching and many fans will not be able to celebrate titles or promotions like a lifetime. Nor massive concentrations in the sources or squares where they are celebrated such as Canaletas, Cibeles or Neptuno. Any. Those rites that are still an important part of football are over for now. Thus, giant screens or fan zones, also outside.

Outside the playgrounds we can also find other changes in the future. For example, will there be a Ballon d’Or gala of the dimensions of recent years? What is clear is that Both clubs, organizations, and fans will have to adapt to the new football that is coming because of the coronavirus.