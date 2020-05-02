Thecoronavirusthe number of unemployed people has skyrocketed. In recent weeks, the crisis caused by the virus has caused many citizens to be dismissed from their jobs or to be in aERTE.

At the end of March, according to data from the Public State Employment Service (SEPE), the list of unemployed people added 302,265 new applicants compared to February. This figure represents an increase of 9.31%, reaching 3,548,312 unemployed in Spain.

Citizens who have suffered an ERTE will be able to return to their jobs once the coronavirus crisis ends. However,a percentage of Spaniards will remain unemployed after being dismissed from their position.

Will I have to declare my compensation in the 2020 Income?

Once enrolled in the INEM lists, citizens will start collecting their unemployment benefit. But in some of these cases the question arises about what happens to the compensation andif next year they will have to pay for them in their income statement.

According to article 53.1 of the Workers Statute, in the case ofan objective dismissalcompensation must be paid to the worker of 20 days of salary per year of service, with a maximum limit of one annuity of gross salary.

In the event of wrongful dismissal, the company must pay the worker an indemnity of 45 days of salary per year of service (until 02/11/2012) and 33 days of salary per year of service (from 02/12/2012 onwards), prorating for months periods of time less than one year up to a maximum of 24 monthly payments (except for those who had started their employment relationship before thelabour reform, being its maximum limit of 42 monthly payments).

Any such compensation must be paid simultaneously with the delivery of the notice or dismissal letter. Further,is entirely exempt from tax, unless it exceeds the amount of 180,000 euros, in which case everything that exceeds said amount should be taxed forPersonal income tax.

This rule changed in 2012, from July 7 of that yearcompensation for dismissal is exempt from taxation when the employer so recognizesat the time of the notice of dismissal or any other prior to the act of conciliation, provided that the amount of the compensation does not exceed the limit of 180,000 euros.

In the event that the compensation exceeds 180,000 euros, the amount that exceeds this data will be subject to tax. In this case, it must be declared as personal work performance.

