Is it Luis Miguel or Ricky Martín? double surprises the jury | Instagram

Without a doubt, the singer Luis Miguel is capable of unleashing a great stir, this time the judges of a program were speechless at the great talent that his voice was able to give in a night of great stars where even Ricky Martin appeared on the scene

Luis Miguel he exceeds the limits when it comes to standing on any stage, the success of the top figure has been such that for many years various imitators have made an effort to represent him until they can become his double, something that Ricky Martin has not escaped either.

It was on this occasion that in the middle of a talent show, the participant Ricky Santos made his appearance and left everyone speechless, Santos demonstrated his great talent by showing the judges the versatility of his voice as well as his enormous vocal range.

Although Ricky initially appeared as a double of the so-called “Sol de México” character with whom he delighted everyone after making himself heard, it was at the end of his performance that the judges, when they were surprised and realized his great talent, imposed a new challenge on him. .

It should be said that the talented interpreter mentioned that he has barely two years dubbing the voice of the “divo de México”, one of the most important figures of the show inside and outside that country.

Live and without music to accompany him, Ricky was once put to the test by imitating the “Puerto Rican star”, Ricky Martin, who not only gave a small test of his way of speaking and expressing himself with the particular stamp that his voice has acquired largely also because of its origins.

Becoming Ricky Martin for a moment was no obstacle for the prominent copycat who appeared in the “competition.”I am“which takes place in Chile.

At one point, Santos began to perform “Fire at night, snow by day”, one of the songs that make up the renowned career of the “Puerto Rican.”

With a masterful interpretation, there was no doubt for the audience present or for Antonio Vodanovic, one of the judges who had requested this imitation:

They told me that you also played Ricky Martín “, he questioned, to which the imitated replied,” yes, in fact, all my life I imitated Ricky Martín.

To which also, Millaray Viera expressed surprised “Ah and also does the voice!”, While the young artist who took the character of Ricky was honored to be present on that stage and later sing a cappella, the famous theme of the remembered former member of “Menudo”.

In the same way, in the middle of his characterizations, the night gave way to a series of jokes that were exchanged between the double of both singers and the host who questioned Ricky if he was single or in a relationship since, he mentioned the lucky woman who should be the one who can have both stars in one man

This, while one of the judges of the reality responded: “It is that it can change. Tonight he sleeps with Ricky and tomorrow he sleeps with Luis Miguel. It really was a series,” he commented.

“Yo Soy” is a television program of Chilean origin that offers a space to new talents, a format that has had different editions in different countries such as “La Voz México”.

However, Ricky’s talent has not only been limited to two of the most internationally recognized figures since he has also played the famous regional Mexican artist, Christian Nodal from the song “De los besos que te di te”, which Ricky adapts his voice accompanied by a salsa genre tone.