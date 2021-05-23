Is it legal to record a conversation?

We have heard many times in television series or movies that the recordings are not valid in court and that it may be illegal to obtain phone recordings without the consent of the other person. This is so?

Ana Belén Spínola, from the ECIJA firm, has written an article in Economist & Jurist where he explains the details of the legislation in this regard.

According to Spínola, “it is necessary to determine when a recording of a conversation can be a crime for violating a fundamental right and when it can be evidence perfectly lawful in order to achieve certain claims in a trial “.

“There is a false belief that any recording violates the right to privacy of the person who does not know that it is being recorded and that said recording cannot be brought to trial, but as I say it is a false belief because depending on who, how and when Once the recording has taken place, we may be faced with a totally lawful event that does not harm any legal right or attack any fundamental right or before an event that harms the right to privacy of the person who has been recorded, “explains the expert.

The one who records does intervene in the conversation

In the case of a recording in which the person carrying it out intervenes, it is a “perfectly lawful” action. and does not violate any fundamental right, neither the right to privacy nor the right to secrecy of communications, “says Spínola.

Jurisprudence was first established by the constitutional Court in judgment 114/84 of November 29. According to Spínola, this ruling considers that “the right to confidentiality of communications, except in a judicial decision, cannot be opposed, without breaking its constitutional sense, against whoever took part in the communication itself thus protected.”

“Whoever uses during their conversation a device that allows recording, copying, preserving, that conversation, you are not violating the secrecy of communications, unless it entered the intimate sphere of the interlocutor “, clarifies Spínola.

“The conduct of the interlocutor in the conversation recorded by this (which, therefore, also records his own personal statements) does not constitute any violation of the secrecy of communications, regardless of its subsequent use, that is, it cannot be broadcast, although this has its limit in the contribution to a judicial procedure if a proof of the claims of one of the intervening parties is deduced from it “, he concludes.

The one who records does not intervene in the conversation

In the event that the recording is of a conversation in which the person carrying it out does not intervene, there is also jurisprudence. According to Spínola, “he points out that whoever records a conversation with a third party, without their consent and without being part of it violates the right recognized in art. 18.3 CE of the secrecy of communications “.

“The reason is very clear, the conversation is not directed at him, it is a private conversation with other interlocutors. The outsider who is recording is intercepting it without authorization and this would already be a crime“, explains the expert.

“This conduct to be lawful it should be well authorized by the intervening parties, well based on a sufficiently well-founded court order, limited in time and directed to a specific purpose that must be expressly specified, “he says.

Is it legal as evidence?

Regarding the analysis of the legality or illegality of the recording as evidence, it is necessary to “take into account articles 383 and 383 of the LEC that regulates the proof of reproduction of the word or image, thus, in principle, the law admits these means of proofTherefore, their contribution cannot be classified as illegal but only in those cases in which said evidence has been obtained having violated a fundamental right of the affected party, and in that case such evidence would have to be rejected “, says Spínola.

The expert cites art. 11 of the LOPJ: “In all types of procedures the rules of good faith will be respected. The evidence obtained, directly or indirectly, will not take effect. violating fundamental rights or freedoms “.