Is it legal for mobile radars to be placed anywhere?

Camouflaged cars and mobile radars have a clear objective: to monitor the speed of drivers without their presence being noticed. In this article we are not going to go into considerations about the balance between the collection of traffic penalties and the improvement of road safety. What we are going to talk about is the placement of the mobile kinemometers, and the legality of this placement. Can the camouflaged cars and mobile radars of the DGT really be placed anywhere? Stay with us to clear this doubt.

It is normal for many drivers to get angry and angry at the placement of many mobile radars. Especially in those areas where we know that there are no real dangers, or in areas where drivers must circulate at a slower speed than the road would demand – for example, in a sparsely urbanized peri-urban area. On many occasions, when we see the Velolaser tripod or the camouflaged car … it is too late. Article 68 of the General Traffic Regulations is the norm that regulates the placement of these vehicles, belonging to the authority.

No, the DGT mobile radars are not a novelty, but how do they fine speeding?

The General Directorate of Traffic has a whole arsenal of systems of …

Specifically, the third paragraph of point 1 of the article reads the following:

Art. 68, General Traffic Regulations. Powers of priority vehicles. one. … The agents of the authority responsible for the surveillance, regulation and control of traffic may use or place their vehicles on the part of the road that is necessary when they provide assistance to users of this or the needs of the service or circulation require it. Likewise, they will determine in each specific case the places where the emergency services vehicles or other special services should be located.

As you can see, the key is in the phrase “agents of the authority responsible for monitoring (…) traffic”, and in the phrase “place their vehicles on the part of the road that is necessary when (…) ) or required by the needs of the service or circulation “. Based on this article, law enforcement officials could park a camouflaged vehicle, place a mobile radar or fly a drone wherever they deem necessary for proper traffic surveillance. As is logical, this place should not impede the correct flow of traffic or be a source of distances.

All about the Pegasus radars of the DGT: how it works and fines the speeding

Contents What is Pegasus? How does Pegasus work? Where do the Pegasus radars operate? …

At present, the DGT communicates the location of all fixed radars on the country’s road network, and on many occasions, communicates the presence in the area of ​​mobile speed controls. On some roads, it is a generic notice placed at the beginning of a specific section. Although they usually do, the reality is that the DGT you are not required to report the presence of mobile speed controls. In the latter case, it is the city councils that least usually give notice of the location of their camouflaged radars, usually on board discreet vehicles.