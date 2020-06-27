SAN FRANCISCO – Businesses throughout the Bay Area are reopening and rehiring their employees as they adjust to the gradual reopening between the pandemic, however, due to the economic crisis many of these establishments have decreased their workers’ wages .

Jesús García, an East Palo Alto resident, was working as a restaurant preparer when he became unemployed due to the pandemic.

After three months without work, his employer called him to come back, however, he did not offer him the same salary that he earned before. “That if they gave me the job again, but he told me that they were not going to pay me the same but less,” said Jesús.

The restaurant indicated that his salary would be $ 15 an hour and that he would additionally have to work weekends.

Karen Carrera, a labor law attorney, says that lowering wages is not illegal as long as companies do not violate minimum wage laws. “Yes, they can lower your salary at work because of business necessity, that is not against the law,” said Carrera.

On the contrary, the lawyer emphasized that it is illegal for an establishment or company to decrease the wages of workers in a discriminatory manner.

“If you return to all young people but not to those over 40, that would be age discrimination, if you return to Guatemalans, but not to Mexicans, that would be by national origin, if you return men, not women, that would be by sex” , assured the lawyer.

Faced with this situation, several jurisdictions in the Bay have begun to pass legislation so that workers are rehired and not replaced.

In San Francisco, the Board of Supervisors approved a new law that claims older employees, giving them priority when returning to work and respecting the same land they had.

This legislation would only apply to companies with 100 or more employees.

“We are a little disappointed that small businesses have been excluded from this protection benefit, many do not work in companies with 100 or more employees,” said Jennifer Alejo, a member of the Young United Workers Organization.

Oakland would also be considering similar protections to protect workers.