A lot ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ but what about ‘Hawkeye’? This is another of the series that Disney + has planned to premiere soon and although Hollywood and, therefore, the MCU have been paused in the face of the pandemic, we cannot forget this show, as well as the participation of who will be next to Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton). According to fans, there is only one person who could play the future heiress of her incredible abilities, but Hailee Steinfeld clears up the rumors about Kate Bishop.

There is still no official release date, but due to the pandemic it is likely that the series has not advanced much and in case it does, the details that are known about it are still minimal, including who will be the superheroine who is a member of the Young Avengers, a group that could appear soon in the MCU, according to recent rumors.

Series like the ones starring Anthony Mackie and Sebstian StanThey are more advanced since their premiere is scheduled for August this year, however this could change, as the break in activities came before recordings could end. While that of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany would arrive in December, although it is still pending.

During her participation in the Morning Mash Up program, Hailee Steinfeld clarifies the rumors about Kate Bishop, as fans see her and the star of ’13 Reasons Why ’, Katherine Langford as the only ones who could take on the role, although she was already indirectly part of the MCU in the second with another role, being the older version of Tony Stark’s daughter.