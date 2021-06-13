“Is it Irma Serrano?” Belinda changes her look and they confuse her

“Is it Irma Serrano?” Belinda changes her look and is confused | Instagram

The singer Belinda has pampered her fans in multiple ways, surprising them with various image changes, it was now that the “pop star” did it again, although this time she generated endless comments among which some even pointed out a great resemblance to Irma Serrano.

Belinda He shared with his fans his most recent look where he wears a more brown hair that he slightly marked with some waves to the water.

The “pop star“He immediately shared his new image to his followers on Instagram who seem not to get used to the change

The singer and “Mexican actress” of Spanish origin, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, shared a session from her Instagram account, in addition to other photographs that have circulated through the various nodeli fan pages where the actress from “Welcome to Eden” stars in a snapshot series.

I am very excited because we are fine-tuning the last details of my new collection of boots, ”says the actress, who has not stopped to rest since her arrival in Mexico City.

Belinda shared a photo of her new look change through her Instagram stories.

The remembered protagonist of novels, such as “Amigos x siempre”, “Complices to the rescue” and “Adventures in time”, collaborated in a session for a recognized shoe brand for which she works as the official image.

However, her new look did not stop generating some controversy and some reactions followed by various comments among which they pointed out the great resemblance of “Beli” with “Irma Serrano!”

La Tigresa del Oriente, “It looks like a mannequin”, “I don’t like it, it doesn’t look natural”, “That look doesn’t suit her, she looks older”, “She transformed”, were some of the comments made by the followers .

Apparently, the interpreter of songs like “Boba nice girl”, “Dying slow”, “Angel”, just to mention a few, seemed to look very comfortable with her new style, although the “belifans” club seem not to get used to her radical makeover.

Christian Nodal’s girlfriend left many shocked when she appeared with a copper-colored hair with bangs and at the height of the shoulders with light waves to the water that undulated her new hair.

Although Peregrin Schüll always tends to get good comments regarding her makeovers, this time she seems to have caused the opposite.

It was the native of Madrid, Spain who shared a photograph where she tagged the well-known catalog fashion brand, Priceshoes, for which she collaborates today.

It is worth mentioning that Belinda Peregrín Schüll has participated with several brands related to physical well-being, beauty and fashion, and has also headed various magazine covers.

One of the most recent was her session in Vogue where she discovered a new facet in which she shed a little more clothes as well as some beauty secrets.

Throughout her career, the pianist, model and composer has established herself mostly in music thanks to what she has occupied various spaces and to be part of various projects such as her participation in La Voz, as a coach.

In the middle of the recordings of one of these broadcasts, where she met her now famous fiancé, Christian Nodal, with whom she could soon star in a big wedding.

It was on May 25 when the couple announced the great news of their next engagement, which was sealed with the delivery of a valuable jewel worth 3 million dollars (60 million Mexican pesos).

Since then, there is not a day that new news has not emerged about what would be the great wedding of the year starring the acclaimed couple of the show, the “Nodeli” who until today, have not given an exact date to carry out this great union .

Meanwhile, rumors and controversies have remained very faithful to the happy couple who have even been speculated that they could be expecting a child.

This, after the “Spanish” was seen in a prestigious jewelry store where she wanted to buy some earrings, however, a single gesture from Belinda sparked the rumors, this after she appeared dressed in a wide blouse that remained. definition to her figure but it was by taking her hand to her belly that triggered all the strong controversy.