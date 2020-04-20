There are many myths and negative rumors that have arisen from this incredible food, which is why we have prepared this article for you so that you can feel more relaxed when consuming it.

Millions of people around the world have expressed at one time in their lives that they are lovers of cheese, but they also commented that when they ate it they felt a little fear due to the negative information they have given about it.

What you thought you knew about cheese

It is for this reason that we have brought this valuable information to you, so that you can feel more comfortable. The first of them is that not all types of cheeses are responsible for helping in the formation of heart disease, in fact if you consume a moderate amount of this rich food it is unlikely that you will suffer from any of these consequences.

Some of the low fat cheeses are, Roman cheese, the famous skim mozzarella cheese and of course the delicious Parmesan cheese.

For years we have believed that people who are lactose intolerant cannot consume dairy, and the truth is that today there are a large number of them who can eat a certain type of cheese and feel little or even no discomfort.

The most recommended cheeses for these people are cheddar and gouda, or they can also try Swiss cheese and mozzarella.

Not all types of cheese are high in sodium, which is why you should not be afraid when consuming this food, since many of them only provide 8% sodium in our daily diet.

Cheeses such as Swiss, ricotta, brie, mozzarella and cheddar have the lowest levels of sodium, so you can consume them without feeling in danger. In addition, we must also bear in mind that cheese is the second most important source of calcium in our nutrition.

