Is it going to be necessary to have a license to ride a bike? In Israel it already is and in Spain they have already requested it

Bicycles, in their classic or electric version, have been protagonists of urban mobility for years and vehicles widely used both for leisure and for daily transport. These vehicles do not require a specific license to be able to circulate with them, not even in their motor-assisted versions, and a license plate or identification number is not required.

However, This situation does not seem to convince all sectors. From the RACC (Royal Automobile Club of Catalonia) they have already proposed that users of bicycles and other personal mobility vehicles have a license to circulate around the city with the aim of improve knowledge of regulations traffic and road safety.

According to the third Barometer of the urban cyclist in the city of this entity, 38% of the cyclists who ride in Barcelona have no knowledge whatsoever on the regulations for the circulation of bicycles and 60% feel vulnerable when using the bike in the city of Barcelona. This data is what prompts the request for a license that obliges these users to catch up with the regulations to ride safely and respect the rest of the road users.

In which countries do you use a bike license?

To improve the training of this group, The DGT has implemented a series of measures this year such as the voluntary courses, whose first edition was held in January and received up to 5,000 requests to participate. This line seeks to reach other European countries that already include specific training in road safety by bicycle and VMP even in schools, as is the case in France, Germany, Sweden and Finland, led by Denmark and the Netherlands, the two countries with the most bicycle users in the European Union.

However, none of these countries enforce the use of a specific license. Yes it is the case of Israel, that since last 2019, as reported by the DGT, has had an A3 card that allows you to drive bicycles and electric scooters. The new license is available to all young Israelis from the age of 15 and a half.

The exam consists of a 30-question theory test on traffic laws, road safety, particular aspects of these vehicles and pedestrian rights. The objective is that a large number of adolescents receive road safety education before going out on the road.