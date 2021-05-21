Is it going or not going? The future of the new cell phone registry

The new National Register of Mobile Phone Users approved by the Mexican Senate is like a coin in the air. Its eagle is constitutionality and its sun is unconstitutional. On which side will it fall? The answer will be known in a few more months.

However, it will not be simple chance that determines which side the currency will fall on, nor will the political pressures of the Legislative or Executive Power, but only the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, the highest organ of the Judiciary, will finally say if it is an eagle or a sun.

What is the proposal about? We tell you how the government will have your biometric data

The future of the new cell phone registry

The proposal says that users must necessarily provide official identification, proof of address and biometric data.

While the dealers must collect the information and validate it before providing it to the registry.

All this for reasons of combating extortion. However, telecommunications companies, such as AT&T, have expressed their differences in statements such as the following:

“We have been working as an industry with the government in some activities to combat extortion calls and We consider that there are other mechanisms that are more effective and less complex to implement to combat them.“Announced AT&T.

Reactions against have also been unleashed by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), which already filed an action of unconstitutionality, while the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is about to file a constitutional dispute.

The standard put under the magnifying glass

Tec Review He consulted two experts, who explain the background and the prospect of a solution to this legal and telecommunications crossroads.

“The INAI presents this action of unconstitutionality because it considers that the reform violates human rights of protection of personal data,” he explains Julia Zamora Ramirez, Director of Legal Affairs at TDP Compliance, a consulting firm.

He points out that, in the case of the IFT, it is different. The constitutional controversy that is going to be filed is because if a user does not register or does not give their data to this registry, the line will be cut off.

“But this is against what the Constitution itself tells the IFT to do: guarantee the connectivity of Mexicans,” says Zamora.

In addition, she sees another detail: if it is valid for an entity to request information about a service that it is not offering.

“When acquiring a telephone line it is already a private property and this service is not provided by the State, but by a private company, so in this case the fact that the government collects biometric data is not justified. You can ask for them only when you are providing a service, as you do when collecting taxes through the SAT (Tax Administration Service) ”, he says.

The Senate approved the proposal with the aim of giving security to the user, he has to waive his right to protect personal data and privacy, in accordance with Alejandro Torres Rogelio, Director of Transparency and Access to Information at TDP Compliance.

“This is incorrect because finally the government is obliged to guarantee public safety and also privacy, it is not one thing in exchange for the other. It is not possible that they want to give us security in exchange for privacy, they have to be both and they are the responsibility of the authority, because that is what the Constitution mandates, ”this specialist clarifies.

Similarly, Torres Rogelio affirms that –in essence– the proposal approved by the Senate goes against two legal principles that are described below:

“There is a principle, that of progressiveness of human rights, which says that these must be increased more and more and there is also another principle, that of the interdependence, in that it cannot be that one right is isolated from another, because in order for one to be guaranteed, the other must also be guaranteed. There is a bad notion behind this pattern, from its conception, ”says Torres.

We recommend: What are cookies? Should we accept them?

There is confidence in the rectitude of the Court

Despite all the previous reflections, the proposal of the register is finally in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which will decide whether or not it will be applied, also weighing the arguments of the INAI and the IFT.

“In the event that the Court says that the proposal, which violates human rights, is in fact not constitutional, then this would mean that the registry would be without effect and outside the norm. But in the event that the Court says that the reform is constitutional, then the registry will go and it would be implemented as is, ”says Torres.

Both experts agree that the final opinion will be given this year and in a completely impartial manner.

They trust that the Court will carry out a study in accordance with what was approved by the Senate and will contrast it with what is expressed in the Constitution, without political or electoral biases.

“The decision will be very well founded and argued,” Torres concludes.