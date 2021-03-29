Is it from RBD? Galilea Montijo throws a tantrum in Hoy

Will they run it? Galilea Montijo throws a tantrum in Hoy | Instagram

Apparently the presenter Galilea Montijo has refused to be part of the fever of “RBD“, in the middle of the” Hoy “program after refusing to be part of the promotion of the group’s return.

Everything seems to indicate that new problems would loom for the famous Galilea Montijo in recent days after he steadfastly refuses to adopt new rules within the production of the television show, “Today“

“Gali“He would show his disagreement with wearing a new uniform that referred to the popular” Rebelde “concert, which was broadcast last Sunday on open television and marked the group’s return to the stage after 10 years of absence.

It was the reason that led this and other productions to perform a tribute to promote the new concert very much in the style of this group. However, the “tapatia” would completely rebel to dress up and characterize themselves as one of the characters in the plot, according to reports.

It was the journalist Alex Kaffie who, through his column “Sin Lisonja” specified the details of this new confrontation in the Las Estrellas production house program.

It should be noted that the former presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Big Brother”, among other programs, expressed her position but in her own particular way, as described by the communicator.

It may interest you They surpass Galilea Montijo legs of Andrea Legarreta in photo

Galilee was not the only one who refused

He also explained that the companions of the “former television actress” should wear the uniform that distinguishes the famous melodrama since last Friday, March 26, however, that day, the unconditional companion of Martha Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta was absent. of the broadcast, so that day she did not wear the uniform

However, other collaborators, including Lambda García and Andrea Escalona, ​​did comply with the provisions.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

One of them was the niece of the broadcast producer, “Andy”, who wore the classic short navy blue skirt and a white blouse while the driver appeared in jeans with a red tie and a shirt of the same color, in a photograph, Marisol González and Paul Stanley also appear, who also wore the red jacket and the uniform tie.

“To be or to seem”

It would be the past 2020 when the members of “RBD” would announce great news to all the fans after announcing about an online concert, although for some years it planned to take place in person, the pandemic ended up avoiding it, which is why it would have been broadcast on the internet last December.

You may be interested In yellow! Andrea Legarreta shines on Galilea Montijo

It was in recent days that it became known that the group made up of Anahí, Maité Perroni, Christopher Uckerman and Christian Chávez, held talks with the San Ángel Television to broadcast the presentation on one of the television channels with national coverage of Televisa According to the columnist, the concert entitled “Ser o Parecer” would reach all home screens.

It was last Sunday, March 28, when it was confirmed that the concert would appear on the Las Estrellas channel at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.

However, the presentation would not be without a strong controversy after the fans and the same celebrities who make up the cast would not be satisfied after they say, Televisa cut the transmission particularly when the famous group interpreted one of its most emblematic songs, “Unattainable”, claimed Anahí herself on social networks.

Did I miss something or was it not unreachable? The best version that song has ever had in RBD history.

It may interest you They ran it! Former host of the Hoy program reveals the truth

Later, she even shared the topic on her Twitter account “It didn’t come out, but so you don’t miss out on that JEWEL of song, we’ll leave it here” was the message that accompanied the publication.