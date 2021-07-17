Is it feasible to learn English and Spanish in childhood without falling behind monolinguals in learning?

In the United States, more than 12 million children hear a minority language at home from birth. More than two-thirds listen to English as well, reaching school age with varying levels of proficiency in both languages. Parents and teachers are often concerned that children’s acquisition of Spanish will interfere with their acquisition of English.

In the hope of clarifying this question, a study, which is the first of its kind, was conducted on children born in the United States to Spanish-speaking families.

The new research is the work of Erika Hoff and Michelle K. Tulloch, both from Florida Atlantic University in the United States, and Cynthia Core, from George Washington University in the same country.

The study authors examined the verbal fluency of 126 US-born 5-year-old children of Spanish-speaking families with an immigrant parent, or both, exposed to Spanish since birth and who have also heard English at home in varying amounts , from birth or shortly after.

The researchers also measured indicators of children’s ability to learn language.

Children born in the United States who live in Spanish-speaking households and who are also exposed to English from infancy, learn both languages ​​without their learning of Spanish detracting from their learning of English. (Photo: Florida Atlantic University)

The results of the study indicate that exposure to a minority language does not threaten the acquisition of English by children in the United States and that there is no exchange of resources that benefits one language to the detriment of the other.

On the contrary, children acquire English reliably and their overall knowledge of language is greater. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)