Is it feasible to change gears through the screen? Be careful what is proposed in the Tesla Model S and Model X

A few weeks ago we learned about the updates of the Tesla Model S and Model X. The most veteran of the American firm introduced a facelift and some improvements at the technological level, although the most striking thing was its interior. They were presented with a steering wheel that seemed to be taken from a video game and that it is still doubted that it can be homologated. Although little by little details such as his idea of change gears through the screen.

Both the Tesla Model S and the Model X until now had a gear selector like the automatic Mercerdes, the same shaft on the right side of the steering column. After the update it seems that they lose that command and that there is no visible way to change gears. Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, said the car “guess the driving direction based on obstacles you see, context, and navigation map. It can be overridden on the touch screen ».

Ok, so this is how u change gears on the new S / X

Everything indicates that they have relied on artificial intelligence to carry out a task as crucial as changing gears. Although the manager stated that there was possibility to deactivate it. Well, one owner posted on Twitter how to go from D (forward) to R to reverse. In it left side of the screen an icon appears with the car and you have to drag in one direction or another, depending on where you want to go.

And if you want to put the Point N dead is even more doubtful, because it is a small box that is next to others such as the one to open the glove compartment or the loading port. They call it Smart Shift, but the public has already started doubt its functionality. In the first place because it is tactile and secondly because it is in a small place and that can lead to confusion. We assume that if someone touches that function while driving, the car will be able to recognize that it is a mistake.



But even from standing it would be less intuitive than the typical lever or any selector knob. While it remains in doubt whether they will be able to homologate this functionality in the United States, where there is more permissibility, we doubt very much that it can arrive to Europe as we have described it. They will have to incorporate a more conventional and intuitive gear-changing system.