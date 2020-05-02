It has been a long time since the sprinter movie was announced as part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), so it is common to think that there will be some modifications, among them, the Flash movie will have a new Iris West.

Apparently the only thing that remains is Ezra Miller as the protagonist of the series, although after they published the video in which the actor is seen attacking a fan, there are those who asked for the actor’s departure from the project.

In Zack Snyder’s version of ‘Justice League’ it was Kiersey Clemons who played Barry Allen’s love interest Iris West. However, his scene was not seen in the final version.

According to US media, there is a new casting request from the studio that reveals a couple of things. The first is that production of ‘The Flash’ is underway and Warner Bros. is working to select the cast.

The second is that Clemons is not confirmed to regain the role, as she never appeared in the final scenes., so a new cast is likely to be selected.

The casting profile sheet says the Flash movie will have a new Iris West, one they describe as “smart, bold, and always with a cell phone in hand” and has “Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion sense and intelligence. by Christiane Amanpour. “

They also describe her as someone “tenacious and energetic, and perhaps too fast-paced, a reporter for Central Citizen, may be a bit exaggerated, but despite everything, there is something about her that attracts people.”

Iris is 23 years old and the studio is looking for an actress between 21 and 25 years old for the role, which also rules out Clemons, since she is 26 years old.

The actress of ‘The Dope’ was chosen by Snyder for a cameo in ‘Justice League’, but her scene, in which Barry saves Iris from a traffic accident with her super speed, was cut from the premiere.

So far it is known that pre-production for the film was due to start last month, so the studio will undoubtedly start ‘The Flash’ as ​​soon as possible once the film industry gets going again.