Is it enough to follow trends to prosper in the stock market?

In the financial sector there are hundreds – rather thousands of indicators – and quantitative models that can theoretically forecast future changes in trend. However, how useful are they? Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, for example, always said that listening to the macroeconomic or market predictions of others is a waste of time.

The truth is in between. Blindly clinging to trend following as a religion, ignoring any real-world evidence, could be a bad idea.

On the one hand, Well-developed quantitative models can help optimize decision-making, on the other hand, they should not be standardized. There can always be key differences that require an adjustment in expectations and focus.

As we have seen in the past year, stocks are prone to a rapid expansion of volatility in bear markets. As a result, the quantitative model vanishes. Even changing the parameters up and down sometimes is of no use. By the way, when hedge funds say they use trend or momentum strategies this does not mean that they are using the same model for all stocks.

Blindly clinging to trend following as a religion, ignoring any real-world evidence, could be a bad idea

One of the possible solutions would be adapt the models and do something closer to momentum trading. Still, profitability will depend much more on the general state of the stock markets. Also, the volatility of individual stocks can change dramatically over time. So it is necessary to rebalance the size of your positions.

Also, sometimes it’s better trade fewer stocks with larger positions. Sounds counterintuitive, right? The answer is that you only need to reduce the risk of the individual event to reasonable levels and choosing 40 values ​​instead of 20 will not improve your performance.

In short, quantitative models based on trend tracking can be useful, but should not be treated as religious dogma. You need to check what works and how it works.

Trend tracking is a great concept, but you have to be aware of its limitations. It is necessary to adapt its rules to reality and overlap “satellite strategies” where necessary.

*** Igor Kuchma is an analyst at Trading View