A controversial aspect of the latest DC Comics Animated Universe movie was that one of them showed his bisexuality, in an interview Matt Ryan explained details about Constantine’s sexuality.

Make it bisexual, it was a canonical aspect of its original incarnation in the comics.

After being drafted into ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, her orientation was better defined by showing her how she connected with both men and womenWhile ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ went one step further by showing that he is not only attracted to humans.

The scene in question takes place approximately half an hour after the epic film and implies that Constantine and Raven, among others, recruit the members of Suicide Squad as part of a plan, there they meet Harley Quinn and King Shark.

Seeing the couple, Constantine says her ex is there and although they thought he meant it was Harley, the shot focuses on King Shark who winks at the camera.

In an interview, Matt Ryan explained details about Constantine’s sexuality and what it means to him as he has brought the character to life in both series and voice in animated characters.

“In Legends, he’s obviously bisexual and, with King Shark, he’s obviously ‘bi-species’. So, Constantine is the most open and liberated person on the planet. I don’t know the logistics of how that works, but I was shocked when he did. I read. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s brilliant!’ “the actor said.

The fact that Constantine is presented as open to his preferences in a way that is neither intended to excite nor make a statement, but simply being part of who you are, is more significant than you usually believe.

As such, the expansion of his romantic predilections in ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ adds a significant, albeit humorous, facet to one of the most popular releases of DC adaptations in recent years.