Is it dangerous for joints to creak when moving?

It is not uncommon that when we are doing some exercise or making a somewhat abrupt movement, we notice a cracking or clicking in some joint. Is it something we need to worry about?

As Gizmodo collects, those clicks that we notice are usually muscles, tendons or other parts of the body that surround the joint moving with each other. According to orthopedic surgeon Kim Stearns, it is very common to notice it In the shoulders, because it is a joint with many moving parts.

If these crunches are noticeable when exercising, it is important heat before to avoid them. When you warm up, these types of movements between joints are smoothed out.

The pops or creaks, Gizmodo picks up, are called joint crackles, and it is more common in older people. They can be signs of osteoarthritis, although not all people with crackles have arthritis. As Michael Stuart, an orthopedic surgeon at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, explains, the cartilage in our knees acquires a rougher texture over time, and rough cartilage makes more noise to move than smooth cartilage.

What you should not do is stop exercising if you notice popping sounds in your joints. In fact, Stuart points out that the knees will be healthier in the long run. if you have strong muscles in the legs, so the knee exercises will be more positive. This is applicable even in arthritis patients. The Arthritis Foundation says, “Exercise is considered the most effective non-drug treatment for reducing pain and improving movement in patients with osteoarthritis.”

Is it bad to crunch your fingers?

A very common gesture among many people is cracking their fingers and knuckles. In these cases, what they sound like they are air bubbles present in synovial fluid, a natural lubricant that exists when bones come together.

There is no consensus on whether knuckle cracking is bad or harmless, although it is believed to have no negative health effects. As Gizmodo picks up, a doctor decided to crack the knuckles on his left hand for 50 years, keeping his right hand as a control. Did not find no difference between the joints of one hand and the other.

When to see a doctor

If the clicking is accompanied by inflammation or pain, it is necessary to consult a specialist. These two symptoms, even without cracking, are a sign that something is wrong with the joint.

People who sustain serious injuries such as a torn knee ligament describe feeling a sound, like a ‘pop’. In this case also there is pain and swelling, so it is essential to see a doctor.