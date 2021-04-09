Is it cursed? The bike path where everyone who passes by falls

Thousands of people from all over Mexico and from other parts of the world have been surprised with a video that went viral a few days ago, showing a site that appears to be cursed or haunted.

It turns out that on an avenue in the city of Puebla, the authorities decided to create una bike lane, that is, to delimit a lane of the street so that only and exclusively people can circulate there by bicycle.

In Mexico, bicycle lanes are usually drawn with the help of yellow plastic devices and although they can extend across the lake for several kilometers, the truth is that these stops respect pedestrian crossings.

Well, the security camera that is right at one of the corners of this bike lane has repeatedly captured the fall of dozens of people, of different ages, on this specific site.

The crossing is specifically located on Calle 7 Sur, corner with 13 Poniente, in the center of Puebla.

Many Internet users have said that the falls could be caused by some paranormal phenomenon, although several say that accidents occur because people do not cross the street through the pedestrian crossing, where they should, despite the fact that there are signs to do so.

