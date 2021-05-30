Is it convenient to educate through entertainment? | Tec Review

It seems that it is a fight between staunch rivals. In one corner is education, which, by definition, involves concentration of attention. In the other corner, entertainment, associated rather with the opposite: the fragmentation of attention. Is it possible to get them out of the ring and shake hands? Yes, through the edutainment.

It is a proposal in which teachings are transmitted through stories that capture the attention of students.

This is not a new resource, since it has already been done for centuries with fables and children’s stories, but now it has more force, through digital media.

The business of educating with anecdotes

“We are addicted to telling stories, our brain has been doing that for many years. Human beings learned through stories. The first survival exercises in the human being were made through stories that were easy to tell from generation to generation ”, he talks in an interview for Tec Review, Juan Luis Rodriguez Pons, content director of Grand Masters, edutainment digital platform.

This communication expert recalls that the way children have been taught not to accept gifts from strangers is through the story of Snow White.

“We also learned about the importance of using quality materials through the history of The Three Little Pigs, there the issue is the convenience of using bricks in the construction of a house,” he says.

However, Rodríguez recognizes that classical education for adults, that received for example in a university, in which there are curricula subdivided not into stories of dwarfs or talkative animals, but into themes and subtopics of abstract themes, is irreplaceable.

“Formal education is always going to be a very important foundation, but edutainment is for those who want to nurture their life of experiences and are eager for applicable and exciting knowledge. Even in an after-dinner it will serve to make a conversation much more interesting, ”clarifies Rodríguez.

Through personal anecdotes told by experts such as José Hernández, astronaut; Hugo Sanchez, ex-footballer; or Antonio del ValleAs an entrepreneur, people can acquire useful knowledge to, respectively, know how to persist in a scientific vocation, how to excel in the world of sports or how to succeed in an endeavor.

These are just a few of a total of 10 famous mentors who on the Grand Masters platform tell edutainment-style stories.

“The annual membership has a special price of $ 95. The sessions, divided into chapters, last between two and five hours; They are developed in a very intimate tone, as if one had the unique opportunity to spend a day with each of those great mentors, and it is a very calm and leisurely conversation, ”explains Rodríguez.

Yuya, youtuber; Jose Ramon Fernandez, sportscaster; Y Edgar Nunez, a professional chef, are some of the other mentors who share their secrets in this digital proposal launched this May.

“The objective of Grand Masters is to generate audiovisual content that enriches people. The approach is to attend to what the student wants to know and find the best way to narrate it ”, Juan Luis talks.

Fun is not fought with knowledge

The narrative is the element that, according to two professors consulted by Tec Review, is key to crystallize a style of edutainment, even within the university.

Francisco Orozco, Director of the Accounting and Finance Department, North Region, in the Tecnológico de Monterrey, affirms that to achieve this it is necessary to take the elements of storytelling to narrate a story within the class, without neglecting the essential objective: the content of the subject.

“It’s a mixture of 60% knowledge and 40% entertainment, because if we go to 50 and 50 it would no longer be a class, it would seem more like a comedy monologue. Whereas if we put the percentages the other way around (60% entertainment and 40% knowledge), there would not be so much time to teach the content, because the teacher would be more busy with the elements that are outside the sphere of knowledge ”, details this academic.

By the way, Orozco speaks from his own experience, since he says that on one occasion he put on the mask of the Anonymous hacker, a very popular character on social networks. The goal: to cause an emotional impact that would lead his accounting students to prepare more thoroughly for the delivery of a final paper.

“They were scared and now they have started to work,” says this academic.

Classes with a tiktokero touch

Edutainment is in fashion, even on TikTok you can find teachers who give some teaching in a fun way. One of them is Juan Jose Holguín, professor of marketing at Tec de Monterrey, Hidalgo campus.

Better known as @profejuanji in that famous social network, Juan José makes short videos in which he tells, in a comical way, the flats that the practice of teaching at the university level entails.

“A few months ago I uploaded a video of what we teachers keep quiet and at that time it collected 350,000 views. Now I have 400 thousand followers on the account and I keep uploading videos with little bits of my classes ”, Juan José talks.

Holguín comments that his subject, marketing, lends itself to using innovative digital resources to attract the attention of students, as this can later become a more formal topic of analysis during classes.

“It’s about changing the stimulus. This gives the students a lot of learning experience ”, concludes this teacher and tiktoker.