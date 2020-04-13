Throughout this weekend, rumors have spread that the Spanish government is using WhatsApp to censor the population. According to this theory, the new and controversial role of the social network would have been applied by political censorship. Actually, it is much easier: WhatsApp has been moving on this path for years and the new update has not only reached Spain, but the whole world.

What this new function does is limit user messages, but don’t censor them. Censorship would be to segregate users for their political thinking and prohibit them from sending messages, but what the new WhatsApp update does is block everyone equally, in reality, regardless of their ideology or posture. But the curious thing is that this measure is not the latest, but has been working since January 2019; now the scope of this has only been expanded a little more.

And if we go back a little more, specifically until June 2018, we found that WhatsApp already had intentions to prevent the propagation of hoaxes, since it implemented a function that marked the messages that have been forwarded. In other words, Facebook’s plans to avoid this event come from before, and have not occurred only in our country.

WhatsApp does not censor; in fact I couldn’t even do it

While in January 2019 reduced the number of times we can share a message in one shot to five, now we can only do it once as long as the message has been forwarded five times previously. In other words, if we want to forward a viral message that has been forwarded more than five times, we can only send it to one person at a time.

But its mass diffusion it will be blocked regardless of what your content is even if the content being shared is completely beneficial. At the end of the day, that will be a lesser evil, since the priority is to stop the hoaxes that harm, especially now with the coronavirus epidemic

“We know that there are many users who forward useful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or sentences that they consider important. In addition, in recent weeks WhatsApp has also been used to organize public moments of support for front-line health workers. However, we noticed a significant increase in the number of forwardings that, according to some users, can be overwhelming and contribute to the dissemination of erroneous information. We believe that it is important to slow down the dissemination of these messages, “WhatsApp explains in a statement.

Neither Damn Bulo nor Newtral can censor your WhatsApp messages

At the same time, a hoax has been spread about that Both Cursed Bulo and Newtral, two organizations dedicated to denying hoaxes and who work for Facebook as information verifiers – to prevent false information from spreading through the social network -, they are in charge of selecting which WhatsApp content should be censored.

Actually, this is not possible, and not even WhatsApp can read our messagesI don’t even want to. This is because of end-to-end encryption: our phone encrypts the message, and only the recipient’s phone is able to decrypt it; Not even the Facebook servers through which these messages travel.

Although it is true that they work for Facebook selecting which content is false, it is not so with WhatsApp. However, doubts have jumped since these two names appear on the official WhatsApp website as information verifiers. However, The only thing they can do is respond individually to each user who doubts if a content is real or not.. It cannot eliminate messages, censor them, or even prevent their dissemination, something that, as we see previously, has nothing to do with political movements, but with viral messages that could potentially become a hoax. In fact, we have verified this, and you can also do it: you just have to take messages of various kinds – such as political issues, memes, videos or simple texts – and test your friends.

When Google was questioned about how Google works

The fact that WhatsApp has been publicly denounced for this recalls when Google was accused by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of calling the President of the United States idiot Donald Trump since his image came out when searching the word in Google Images, without understanding that it is an algorithm that classifies content according to parameters –web positioning– that has nothing to do with politics or ideologies.

